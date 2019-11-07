State boys volleyball: Horlick swept by Milwaukee Marquette in quarterfinals

The Horlick High School boys volleyball team had lots of determination and plenty of preparation.
But Milwaukee Marquette had the experience.
In the end, the Hilltoppers proved a little too much for the Rebels, sweeping Horlick 25-9, 25-20, 25-17 in the quarterfinals of the WIAA state tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay on Thursday.
Marquette (21-6) will face defending champion Germantown (27-5) in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday at Green Bay. Germantown defeated Southeast Conference co-champion Franklin 25-16, 25-14, 25-20 in the other early quarterfinal on Thursday.
Connor Singer led Horlick (23-8) with 10 kills, while AJ Smithers added six. Matt Barrientez finished with 20 assists and served one of the Rebels’ two aces.
On defense, Will LaPlante and Joe Prudhom had six digs.
The Hilltoppers, seeded third in the eight-team field, jumped to a 6-1 lead in the first set, extending that to 10-5 and 20-7 before finishing with a 25-9 win.
The Rebels had to make some adjustments on the fly during the first set, said Horlick coach Dana Marcinkus.
“There were some jitters, but we tried to adjust to the court and the lights and I think Marquette took advantage of the little mistakes we were making,” Marcinkus said. “They are a very good team and that set kind of got away from us.”
The Rebels, seeded sixth, played much better in the second set, taking a 4-1 lead on kills by Barrientez and Singer. Marquette battled back, using a 10-3 run to take an 11-7 lead. Horlick kept it close, trailing 18-14, then going on a 6-4 run to close the gap to 22-20 on Barientez’s service ace.
But Marquette’s hitting—they had a .333 attack percentage in the three games—was too good. Two more Hilltopper kills made it 24-20 and Marquette took the second set 25-20 on a Horlick serve error.
In the third set, Horlick got out to a 5-3 lead before the Hilltoppers used a 5-0 run to take the lead for good. The Rebels trimmed the advantage to 15-12, but another run made it 21-15 and Horlick called a timeout.
A 3-1 run put Marquette within a point of advancing and it won the third set 25-17 on another Horlick service error.
In the three games, Horlick served only two aces and made 10 serve errors. Marquette, on the other hand, served seven aces and made five errors.
Horlick never found a hitting rhythm, finishing with 26 kills in 81 attempts (.136) and making 15 errors. The Hilltoppers had 37 kills in 75 attempts (.333) and made 12 errors.
For Marquette, Nathan Hartshorn had a match-high 12 kills, while Robbie Stegeman had seven, and Gavin Farley and Thomas Reilly each had six. Zach Frieseke had 33 assists, six digs and served two aces. Cal Von Rueden had seven digs, two assists and served an ace.
“Marquette plays in a very good league and they have play at a really high level almost every match,” Marcinkus said. “We didn’t see the same level day in and day out. And at a place like the state tournament, that helps.”
Thursday’s loss snapped a nine-match winning streak for the Rebels, which included three wins at the Southeast Conference tournament and three more in regional and sectional play.
Horlick last appeared at state in 2017, when it lost to eventual champion Marquette in three sets.
In the other quarterfinals on Thursday, No. 1 seeded Kimberly rolled past Kettle Moraine 25-12, 25-19, 25-9, while Brookfield East defeated Waukesha West 25-13, 20-25, 25-23, 25-11.
In Friday’s other semifinal, Kimberly (33-2) will play against Brookfield East (23-10). The championship match will be 5 p.m. Saturday at the Resch Center, which is also hosting the girls tournament.
“Overall, I thought we had an outstanding season,” Marcinkus said. “Of the 60 or so teams in the state, we were in the top eight. These guys earned this. I watched them develop and improve from day one, not only as volleyball players, but as great guys.”