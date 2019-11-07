State boys volleyball: Horlick swept by Milwaukee Marquette in quarterfinals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Rebels, seeded sixth, played much better in the second set, taking a 4-1 lead on kills by Barrientez and Singer. Marquette battled back, using a 10-3 run to take an 11-7 lead. Horlick kept it close, trailing 18-14, then going on a 6-4 run to close the gap to 22-20 on Barientez’s service ace.

But Marquette’s hitting—they had a .333 attack percentage in the three games—was too good. Two more Hilltopper kills made it 24-20 and Marquette took the second set 25-20 on a Horlick serve error.

In the third set, Horlick got out to a 5-3 lead before the Hilltoppers used a 5-0 run to take the lead for good. The Rebels trimmed the advantage to 15-12, but another run made it 21-15 and Horlick called a timeout.

A 3-1 run put Marquette within a point of advancing and it won the third set 25-17 on another Horlick service error.

In the three games, Horlick served only two aces and made 10 serve errors. Marquette, on the other hand, served seven aces and made five errors.

Horlick never found a hitting rhythm, finishing with 26 kills in 81 attempts (.136) and making 15 errors. The Hilltoppers had 37 kills in 75 attempts (.333) and made 12 errors.