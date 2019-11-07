State boys soccer: Record-setting rout sends Prairie to Division 4 title match WITH VIDEO

“That was certainly a point of emphasis at halftime as in, ‘Come on, boys. We’ve got these chances we built up. We can’t be wasting those.’ So the second half, we had fewer shots (actually 13 again), but put way more goals in. I think it was more about efficiency. We talked about that all year. Whatever the sport is, if you’re creating chances but you aren’t closing the deal, you’re having problems.”

Yde was among those who tuned into his coach’s message. At 71:07, he took a cross from Tommy Bode and scored from two yards. Just over two minutes later, he took a pass from Garduno and scored from 10 yards.

It was Yde’s second hat trick of the season—he also had one in a 7-0 victory over Greendale Martin Luther—and the third of his varsity career. With 18 goals, he ranks second on Prairie to Frosch (23) and Nicholas Hawkins (20).

“My teammates were really finding me with through balls,” Yde said. “Tommy set me up perfectly, Jason found me on the first one off a corner and we were just able to get those combination plays and I was able to get nice, easier shots on goal.”

Meanwhile, Prairie was minimizing the impact of Lake Mills junior forward John Wilke, who entered the match with 32 goals—22 more than anyone else on the L-Cats. Wilke was held to five shots, four of which were on goal.