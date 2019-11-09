State boys soccer: Prairie falls to Sturgeon Bay 2-1 in OT, finishes 2nd WITH VIDEO

MILWAUKEE — With a silver trophy in their possession, members of The Prairie School boys soccer team clapped politely as Sturgeon Bay was introduced as the new WIAA Division 4 champions Saturday afternoon.
And then the Hawks retreated into a small room at the Uihlein Soccer Park and sat in stone silence. There was so much to think about after they lost in the final two minutes of the second overtime on a goal by Carson Dvorak.
For 110 minutes, the Hawks had played a fierce defensive game. And when they played a man down after Nick Hawkins received his second yellow card at 85:59, they took that effort to another level.
They almost persevered and made it to penalty kicks. But at 107:39, Dvorak scored on a glancing header off a corner kick by CJ Fairchild to finally break a 1-1 tie that had held since late in the first half.
That was the blow that finally finished off the exhausted Hawks.
“It’s the two best teams in the state playing and somebody had to lose,” said Prairie coach Corey Oakland, whose team edged Sturgeon Bay 1-0 in the 2017 championship game. “It’s extremely disappointing, but they’re a really good team and we’re a really good team. It was back and forth and that’s how you want a state final to be.
“If there was any other team in there, I’d feel it was maybe not the two best. So to have both of us going out there, going toe to toe and battling, it’s like two brothers slugging it out at the field. You have respect for each other and maybe during the fight you don’t like each other, but you still have that respect.”
Prairie, which took a 2-0 lead over Sturgeon Bay during the second game of the regular season only to settle for a 3-3 tie, struck first. Max Yde, coming off a hat trick in an 8-0 semifinal victory over Lake Mills Thursday, scored on a diving header off a near-side cross at 27:32.
“Hawkins crossed the ball in and it was kind of bending back,” Yde said. “I moved around a defender and I was able to get a head on it.”
Considering Prairie (17-2-5) had allowed just two goals in five full postseason games at that point, perhaps it would go on to its second straight 1-0 victory over Sturgeon Bay in a Division 4 championship game.
But the Clippers (22-4-1) fought back with their most dynamic offensive player. Senior midfielder Morgan Dietzel, who entered the match with 31 goals, made a far post finish after the corner kick was punched away at 40:24.
From that point, this match turned into a classic defensive battle between two state powers who had a combined 21 shutouts this season. It was a physical game that has a total of four yellow cards (three on Prairie and one on Sturgeon Bay.
And at the 85:59 mark, the dynamic of this game was changed drastically when Hawkins crashed into Dvorak while trying to make a play and received his second yellow card. From that point, the Hawks were forced to play with 10 players.
You have free articles remaining.
“The tough part about it is I don’t think the ref had a choice in that situation, Oakland said. “He got a card earlier in the game and, unfortunately, that’s what cards are there for.
“He wasn’t trying to hurt anybody, certainly, in that situation, but he went into the guy hard and, like I said, the ref had no choice. From my side of things, you look at it and say, ‘Hey, he’s just playing hard. He was right in front of the goal and he was trying to make something happen.’
“Those are the situations where you see refs give cards. It’s disappointing, it’s frustrating, but it is what it is. It affected how we had to play, but we were still creating chances. I don’t think it cost us the game, but it made things a little more difficult.”
Prairie seemed to bond all the more when it went down a man and played Sturgeon Bay on even terms through the rest of regulation and for most of the two overtimes despite only having Yde at striker.
“We got tired legs like everybody else does,” said Luis Garduno, who set a state record with four assists in the semifinal victory Thursday. “It was a tough game. They gave us a good game and they were very tough on the ball.
“They beat us and we’ve got to deal with it.”
Just when it appeared that Prairie might survive and be in a position to settle the issue on penalty kicks, Dvorak produced his game-winning goal after getting a step on Daniel Dreifuerst.
“I didn’t really see it coming in,” Dvorak said of the corner kick. “I knew my mark left me and I was right in the middle of the box. I got my head down to about waist level and just hit it and it went right inside the netting. I didn’t really see it.
“It was really a bad header, but I just got lucky.”
Said Sturgeon Bay coach Todd Maas: “It was good retribution. He got a pretty good knock there going into that header on the other end. We told him at the second overtime, ‘Carson, come on. This is your time. Do your job and good things will happen.’ We got a good service in and he put it away for us.
“I’m glad he’s the guy who got the ball after he got knocked. I don’t want to say it was a cheap shot — both of the guys were going for the ball. It was just an unfortunate event that happened. But I’m glad he was the one after he took the beating down there.”
Despite the loss, Prairie’s record of excellence under Oakland continued. In the past nine years, the Hawks have won four state championships and finished second twice under Oakland.
“It’s really a spectacular group of upperclassmen,” Oakland said. “These seniors and juniors were part of a state championship two years ago and we know how awesome it feels to get that win, to be leaving here with the big smiles instead of that disappointment.
“But I don’t think we can look back on this and say we left anything on the field.”