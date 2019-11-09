State boys soccer: Prairie falls to Sturgeon Bay 2-1 in OT, finishes 2nd WITH VIDEO

MILWAUKEE — With a silver trophy in their possession, members of The Prairie School boys soccer team clapped politely as Sturgeon Bay was introduced as the new WIAA Division 4 champions Saturday afternoon.

And then the Hawks retreated into a small room at the Uihlein Soccer Park and sat in stone silence. There was so much to think about after they lost in the final two minutes of the second overtime on a goal by Carson Dvorak.

For 110 minutes, the Hawks had played a fierce defensive game. And when they played a man down after Nick Hawkins received his second yellow card at 85:59, they took that effort to another level.

They almost persevered and made it to penalty kicks. But at 107:39, Dvorak scored on a glancing header off a corner kick by CJ Fairchild to finally break a 1-1 tie that had held since late in the first half.

That was the blow that finally finished off the exhausted Hawks.

“It’s the two best teams in the state playing and somebody had to lose,” said Prairie coach Corey Oakland, whose team edged Sturgeon Bay 1-0 in the 2017 championship game. “It’s extremely disappointing, but they’re a really good team and we’re a really good team. It was back and forth and that’s how you want a state final to be.