State awards grant to Styberg Engineering to support minority hiring

RACINE — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development awarded Racine-based E.C. Styberg Engineering Company over $300,000 to support minority hiring, announced Tuesday.
According to a news release from the county, a total of $306,190 was given to Styberg to allow for the recruitment, training and on-the-job coaching to about 25 trainees. The trainees will primarily come from underserved populations.
They will receive certifications in computer numerical control and mechanical maintenance through Gateway Technical College.
Styberg applied for the grant in partnership with the county and Gateway as part of a joint effort to “solve labor challenges and improve racial equity,” the release said.
“E.C. Styberg Engineering has long been a community enthusiast, and with employment levels as they are today, we are hoping that this agreement will help a wide range of people in the Racine area,” said John Baker, president of Styberg in the release.
“We continue to work collaboratively to connect Racine County businesses with workers and to lift people of color into family-sustaining jobs,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave in the release. He noted Styberg has been a pillar in the county for over 90 years.
“We are so grateful to partner with them on this win-win effort that helps both businesses and underserved population,” Delagrave said.
Bryan Albrecht, president and chief executive officer at Gateway, said the school has a commitment to education and training for companies like Styberg.
“Through this partner grant, E.C. Styberg Engineering will demonstrate their leadership in providing greater opportunities for current and new employees in advanced manufacturing careers,” Albrecht said in the release.
Baker said Styberg wants to continue to serve the Racine area by having jobs needed in the community.
“With additional programs such as our education assistance program, we promote advancements within the company so all employees can work toward other positions,” Baker said. “But it all starts with a successful beginning, and we hope this program is that beginning.”