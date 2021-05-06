State awards grant to Styberg Engineering to support minority hiring

RACINE — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development awarded Racine-based E.C. Styberg Engineering Company over $300,000 to support minority hiring, announced Tuesday.

According to a news release from the county, a total of $306,190 was given to Styberg to allow for the recruitment, training and on-the-job coaching to about 25 trainees. The trainees will primarily come from underserved populations.

They will receive certifications in computer numerical control and mechanical maintenance through Gateway Technical College.

Styberg applied for the grant in partnership with the county and Gateway as part of a joint effort to “solve labor challenges and improve racial equity,” the release said.

“E.C. Styberg Engineering has long been a community enthusiast, and with employment levels as they are today, we are hoping that this agreement will help a wide range of people in the Racine area,” said John Baker, president of Styberg in the release.