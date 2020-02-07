You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
State Assembly to honor Burlington Rescue Squad's 73 years of service
0 comments
alert featured

State Assembly to honor Burlington Rescue Squad's 73 years of service

{{featured_button_text}}
BURLINGTON RESCUE

A Burlington Rescue Squad ambulance parks outside the City Fire Department and Rescue Squad headquarters at 165 W. Washington St. The volunteer rescue squad ceased operations at the beginning of the year due to drastically increased call volume and a lack of volunteers.

 Pete Wicklund

MADISON — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, have co-authored a resolution that honors the Burlington Rescue Squad for its 73 years of service to the community, which concluded at the end of 2019.

The Racine County legislators penned Assembly Joint Resolution 128 in recognition of the service of the all-volunteer squad. The Assembly will vote on the resolution during its floor session on Tuesday, according to a release issued by Vos' office on Friday. 

“It’s a bittersweet moment to see this model of selflessness come to an end,” Vos said. “I’m glad the Legislature will celebrate this special group of amazing volunteers.”

The joint resolution recounts the history of the squad that dates back to 1945. It honors the squad’s many volunteers for providing “unwavering and courageous service to the people of Burlington in distress no matter the time of day or weather conditions and always operated under the motto 'service above self’.”

The resolution also thanks the members for their sacrifices and unmatched generosity.

“The members of the Burlington Rescue Squad deserve this state recognition,” Vos said. “I know we are all proud and thankful for their selfless service to the community. The squad truly represents the best of Wisconsin.”

About Burlington Rescue

The writing was on the wall for the Rescue Squad’s dissolution for quite some time. Volunteerism was down and call volume was up. In April, the Rescue Squad and City of Burlington Fire Department jointly announced they were entering negotiations for a merger.

In October, Mayor Jeannie Hefty announced that the Burlington Rotary Club, which administered the squad, had decided that the service would cease operations as of 12 a.m. Jan. 1. At that point, the city Fire Department assumed ambulance service for the city as well as for the Town of Burlington.

About 20 members comprised the all-volunteer Rescue Squad. In recent years, call volume had reached 1,300 to 1,600 annually, an unsustainable level for the volunteer entity.

For many years, the squad also served parts of Walworth and Kenosha counties as well as part of the Town of Dover in Racine County.

+2 
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

Vos
+2 
Van Wanggaard

Wanggaard

“It’s a bittersweet moment to see this model of selflessness come to an end. I’m glad the Legislature will celebrate this special group of amazing volunteers.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

Quote
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News