State Assembly to honor Burlington Rescue Squad's 73 years of service

MADISON — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, have co-authored a resolution that honors the Burlington Rescue Squad for its 73 years of service to the community, which concluded at the end of 2019.

The Racine County legislators penned Assembly Joint Resolution 128 in recognition of the service of the all-volunteer squad. The Assembly will vote on the resolution during its floor session on Tuesday, according to a release issued by Vos' office on Friday.

“It’s a bittersweet moment to see this model of selflessness come to an end,” Vos said. “I’m glad the Legislature will celebrate this special group of amazing volunteers.”

The joint resolution recounts the history of the squad that dates back to 1945. It honors the squad’s many volunteers for providing “unwavering and courageous service to the people of Burlington in distress no matter the time of day or weather conditions and always operated under the motto 'service above self’.”

The resolution also thanks the members for their sacrifices and unmatched generosity.

