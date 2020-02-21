State Assembly passes bill to raise legal smoking/vaping age to 21, aligning with new federal law

Above, 42nd Assembly District candidates Ann Groves Lloyd and Jon Plumer
District 1
41 of 41 precincts..........100%
x-Joel Kitchens, GOP (i) 20,612..........68%
Roberta Thelen, Ind 9,560..........32%
District 2
30 of 30 precincts..........100%
x-Shae Sortwell, GOP 15,014..........55%
Mark Grams, Dem 10,117..........37%
Jeff Dahlke, Ind 1,494..........5%
Kevin Bauer, Lib 745..........3%
District 3
35 of 35 precincts..........100%
x-Ron Tusler, GOP (i) 15,845..........57%
Scott Gavin, Dem 11,777..........43%
District 4
22 of 22 precincts..........100%
x-David Steffen, GOP (i) 15,291..........55%
Terry Lee, Dem 12,585..........45%
District 5
23 of 23 precincts..........100%
x-Jim Steineke, GOP (i) 17,175..........61%
Matt Lederer, Dem 10,952..........39%
District 6
46 of 47 precincts..........98%
x-Gary Tauchen, GOP (i) 15,025..........61%
Richard Sarnwick, Dem 7,783..........32%
Mike Hammond, Lib 1,675..........7%
District 7
32 of 32 precincts..........100%
x-Daniel Riemer, Dem (i) 15,186..........79%
Matthew Bughman, Lib 3,953..........21%
District 8
27 of 27 precincts..........100%
x-JoCasta Zamarripa, Dem (i) 7,384..........82%
Angel Sanchez, GOP 1,639..........18%
District 13
30 of 30 precincts..........100%
Rob Hutton, GOP (i) 16,619..........51%
Dennis McBride, Dem 15,660..........49%
District 14
35 of 35 precincts..........100%
Matt Adamczyk, GOP 16,062..........48%
Robyn Vining, Dem 16,041..........48%
Rick Braun, Lib 679..........2%
Steven Shevey, Ind 394..........1%
District 15
27 of 27 precincts..........100%
x-Joe Sanfelippo, GOP (i) 14,560..........56%
Lillian Cheesman, Dem 11,460..........44%
District 21
12 of 12 precincts..........100%
x-Jessie Rodriguez, GOP (i) 14,280..........55%
Gabriel Gomez, Dem 11,806..........45%
District 22
33 of 33 precincts..........100%
x-Janel Brandtjen, GOP (i) 21,198..........64%
Aaron Matteson, Dem 11,877..........36%
District 23
32 of 32 precincts..........100%
Jim Ott, GOP (i) 19,470..........51%
Liz Sumner, Dem 18,386..........49%
District 24
24 of 24 precincts..........100%
x-Dan Knodl, GOP (i) 17,649..........54%
Emily Siegrist, Dem 15,244..........46%
District 25
29 of 29 precincts..........100%
x-Paul Tittl, GOP (i) 14,785..........62%
Jennifer Estrada, Dem 9,045..........38%
District 26
28 of 28 precincts..........100%
x-Terry Katsma, GOP (i) 14,485..........58%
Rebecca Clarke, Dem 10,466..........42%
District 27
29 of 29 precincts..........100%
x-Tyler Vorpagel, GOP (i) 16,532..........60%
Nanette Bulebosh, Dem 11,191..........40%
District 28
45 of 45 precincts..........100%
x-Gae Magnafici, GOP 14,442..........59%
Kim Butler, Dem 10,029..........41%
District 29
36 of 36 precincts..........100%
x-Rob Stafsholt, GOP (i) 12,263..........55%
John Calabrese, Dem 9,611..........43%
Brian Corriea, Lib 609..........3%
District 30
20 of 20 precincts..........100%
x-Shannon Zimmerman, GOP (i) 15,242..........54%
Barry Hammarback, Dem 13,012..........46%
District 31
36 of 36 precincts..........100%
x-Amy Loudenbeck, GOP (i) 15,299..........58%
Brittany Keyes, Dem 11,305..........42%
District 32
22 of 22 precincts..........100%
x-Tyler August, GOP (i) 14,813..........59%
Katherine Gaulke, Dem 10,182..........41%
District 33
23 of 23 precincts..........100%
x-Cody Horlacher, GOP (i) 16,681..........63%
Brandon White, Dem 9,611..........37%
District 34
53 of 53 precincts..........100%
x-Rob Swearingen, GOP (i) 19,698..........62%
Chris Meier, Dem 12,097..........38%
District 35
70 of 70 precincts..........100%
x-Mary Felzkowski, GOP (i) 17,140..........64%
Mark Martello, Dem 9,801..........36%
District 36
59 of 59 precincts..........100%
x-Jeffrey Mursau, GOP (i) 16,855..........66%
Tim Comer, Dem 8,494..........34%
District 38
30 of 30 precincts..........100%
x-Barbara Dittrich, GOP 18,019..........58%
Melissa Winker, Dem 13,272..........42%
District 39
39 of 39 precincts..........100%
x-Mark Born, GOP (i) 15,940..........63%
Elisha Barudin, Dem 9,210..........37%
District 40
47 of 47 precincts..........100%
x-Kevin Petersen, GOP (i) 15,794..........64%
Erin Tracy, Dem 8,859..........36%
District 41
50 of 50 precincts..........100%
x-Joan Ballweg, GOP (i) 15,260..........63%
Frank Buress, Dem 8,985..........37%
District 42
55 of 55 precincts..........100%
x-Jon Plumer, GOP (i) 15,301..........58%
Ann Groves Lloyd, Dem 11,210..........42%
District 43
38 of 38 precincts..........100%
x-Don Vruwink, Dem (i) 16,240..........61%
Gabriel Szerlong, GOP 10,288..........39%
District 45
38 of 38 precincts..........100%
x-Mark Spreitzer, Dem (i) 14,196..........80%
Reese Wood, Lib 3,496..........20%
District 49
69 of 69 precincts..........100%
x-Travis Tranel, GOP (i) 12,858..........59%
Mike Mooney, Dem 8,962..........41%
District 50
70 of 70 precincts..........100%
x-Tony Kurtz, GOP 12,379..........55%
Art Shrader, Dem 9,657..........43%
James Krus, Ind 622..........3%
District 51
62 of 62 precincts..........100%
x-Todd Novak, GOP (i) 12,444..........51%
Jeff Wright, Dem 12,115..........49%
District 52
38 of 38 precincts..........100%
x-Jeremy Thiesfeldt, GOP (i) 15,164..........62%
Kevin Booth, Dem 9,427..........38%
District 53
40 of 40 precincts..........100%
x-Michael Schraa, GOP (i) 15,160..........63%
Joe Lavrenz, Dem 8,812..........37%
District 55
18 of 18 precincts..........100%
x-Mike Rohrkaste, GOP (i) 15,122..........55%
Dan Schierl, Dem 12,283..........45%
District 56
39 of 39 precincts..........100%
x-Dave Murphy, GOP (i) 18,033..........60%
Diana Lawrence, Dem 12,110..........40%
District 58
15 of 15 precincts..........100%
x-Rick Gundrum, GOP (i) 20,468..........71%
Dennis Degenhardt, Dem 8,368..........29%
District 60
35 of 35 precincts..........100%
x-Robert Brooks, GOP (i) 20,701..........65%
Chris Rahlf, Dem 11,181..........35%
District 61
26 of 26 precincts..........100%
x-Samantha Kerkman, GOP (i) 16,603..........62%
Gina Walkington, Dem 10,207..........38%
District 62
19 of 19 precincts..........100%
x-Robert Wittke, GOP 16,035..........55%
John Lehman, Dem 13,161..........45%
District 63
17 of 17 precincts..........100%
x-Robin Vos, GOP (i) 16,775..........61%
Joel Jacobsen, Dem 10,705..........39%
District 64
58 of 58 precincts..........100%
x-Peter Barca, Dem (i) 16,773..........79%
Thomas Harland, CST 4,441..........21%
District 67
52 of 52 precincts..........100%
x-Rob Summerfield, GOP (i) 15,970..........62%
Wren Keturi, Dem 9,878..........38%
District 68
46 of 46 precincts..........100%
x-Jesse James, GOP 14,128..........58%
Wendy Sue Johnson, Dem 10,394..........42%
District 70
60 of 60 precincts..........100%
x-Nancy VanderMeer, GOP (i) 15,026..........62%
Cari Fay, Dem 9,222..........38%
District 72
32 of 32 precincts..........100%
x-Scott Krug, GOP (i) 14,773..........57%
David Gorski, Dem 10,992..........43%
District 74
103 of 103 precincts..........100%
x-Beth Meyers, Dem (i) 15,735..........56%
Jeffrey Fahl, GOP 12,275..........44%
District 75
55 of 55 precincts..........100%
x-Romaine Quinn, GOP (i) 14,921..........62%
Ali Holzman, Dem 9,120..........38%
District 82
33 of 33 precincts..........100%
x-Ken Skowronski, GOP (i) 18,039..........68%
Jason Sellnow, Lib 8,300..........32%
District 83
21 of 21 precincts..........100%
x-Chuck Wichgers, GOP (i) 22,351..........70%
Jim Brownlow, Dem 9,624..........30%
District 84
38 of 38 precincts..........100%
x-Mike Kuglitsch, GOP (i) 16,670..........57%
Erica Flynn, Dem 12,330..........43%
District 85
43 of 43 precincts..........100%
x-Patrick Snyder, GOP (i) 13,791..........55%
Alyson Leahy, Dem 11,148..........45%
District 86
40 of 40 precincts..........100%
x-John Spiros, GOP (i) 17,172..........60%
Nancy Stencil, Dem 10,575..........37%
Michael Tauschek, Ind 945..........3%
District 87
90 of 90 precincts..........100%
x-James Edming, GOP (i) 15,159..........67%
Elizabeth Riley, Dem 7,382..........33%
District 88
20 of 20 precincts..........100%
x-John Macco, GOP (i) 14,628..........53%
Tom Sieber, Dem 12,793..........47%
District 89
21 of 21 precincts..........100%
x-John Nygren, GOP (i) 17,091..........67%
Ken Holdorf, Dem 8,459..........33%
District 91
41 of 41 precincts..........100%
x-Jodi Emerson, Dem 17,510..........67%
Echo Reardon, GOP 8,798..........33%
District 92
70 of 70 precincts..........100%
x-Treig Pronschinske, GOP (i) 12,956..........55%
Rob Grover, Dem 10,451..........45%
District 93
74 of 74 precincts..........100%
x-Warren Petryk, GOP (i) 15,936..........58%
Charlie Warner, Dem 11,440..........42%
District 94
24 of 24 precincts..........100%
x-Steve Doyle, Dem (i) 17,496..........60%
Albert Rohland, GOP 11,567..........40%
District 96
76 of 76 precincts..........100%
x-Loren Oldenburg, GOP 12,316..........52%
Paul Buhr, Dem 11,545..........48%
AP Elections 11-07-2018 02:44