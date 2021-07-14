 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State appeals court: Safer Racine rules were unconstitutional
0 Comments
alert top story
WISCONSIN APPEALS COURT

State appeals court: Safer Racine rules were unconstitutional

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Wisconsin Appeals Court has ruled that the city’s Safer Racine ordinance was unconstitutional.

Jon Fredrickson

Fredrickson

The decision, issued Wednesday, affirms the decision issued by Racine County Circuit Court Judge Jon Fredrickson more than a year ago. Fredrickson had overturned the city’s order and ordinance that aimed to restrict gathering, and closed certain businesses, amid the rising COVID-19 pandemic. Fredrickson wrote at the time that the city’s action was “unconstitutionally vague and overbroad, and is unenforceable as drafted.”

CLICK HERE to read the full 7-page decision from a Wisconsin Appeals Court, issued July 14, retroactively declaring the Safer Racine Order and Safer Racine Ordinance to be unconstitutional

Fredrickson’s striking down of the order was put on hold when the city appealed his decision, allowing the city to enforce Safer Racine rules such as lowering maximum capacity of businesses and banning mass gatherings in certain places throughout the pandemic.

Tony Evers in a mask

The Appeals Court’s Wednesday decision cited prior court decisions. It explicitly referenced the statewide emergency order known as the “Safer at Home Order” issued by Gov. Tony Evers’ administration, which the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down May 13, 2020, as part of the reasoning for declaring Safer Racine unconstitutional.

Dottie-Kay Bowersox

Racine’s public health administrator, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, almost immediately issued her first order related to COVID-19 after Safer at Home was overturned. At that time, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul had advised that local orders would still be legal.

What happens now?

This decision has no immediate effect. The Safer Racine ordinance is no longer in effect, having been loosened throughout 2021 and officially rescinded at the end of June.

However, this decision could have an effect in the event of another pandemic, or if a coronavirus variant spreads wildly. It could limit the city’s and other municipalities’ abilities to issue orders that limit human interaction during a pandemic, or at least push them to be more specific in how orders and ordinances are written.

No further appeal is expected.

A statement from a City of Racine spokesman, issued Wednesday, reads: “The city was dealing with a unique and dynamic circumstance in an unprecedented time of a global pandemic and responded based upon our understanding of the law. While we understand what the court said, the City acted in good faith to try to save lives and protect the health and safety of Racine’s residents and visitors. The court’s opinion today gives us better guidance as to what is permissible under the law should we ever be in this situation again.”

Fredrickson declined to comment on the record about the case.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Corian and David Yandel, owners of Harbor Park CrossFit in Racine

Corian Yandel, left, and her husband, David Yandel, owners of Harbor Park CrossFit, 3801 Blue River Ave., Racine, filed a Racine County Circuit Court lawsuit against the City of Racine and city Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox in May 2020, alleging the city's COVID-19 restrictions were adversely affecting their business.



More than a year ago

This lawsuit began May 21, 2020, when Corian and David Yandel, owners of Harbor Park CrossFit, brought forth an argument that sought to have Racine’s order declared “unlawful, invalid and unenforceable.”

When Fredrickson ruled that the city’s order, issued under the authority of Public Health Administrator Bowersox, was unconstitutional, the City Council quickly acted by passing the Safer Racine ordinance, which effectively codified Bowersox’s order in law.

Fredrickson then quickly ruled that that ordinance was unconstitutional. The city quickly appealed that decision, leading to the hold that was put on Fredrickson’s decision, which had lasted for almost 14 months until Wednesday’s conclusion.

“The decision says that the ordinance is unconstitutional as written: it is too vague, overbroad, nobody can understand it,” Anthony Nudo, an attorney representing Yandel, said following the Appeals Court’s Wednesday decision.

Served

Yandel had argued that he was losing customers to competitors who were located outside the city’s jurisdiction, since his capacity was limited.

According to Wednesday’s decision: “Ordinances benefit from a presumption of constitutionality, but when an ordinance regulates the exercise of First Amendment rights, the burden shifts to the government to demonstrate the constitutionality of the regulation beyond a reasonable doubt.” The Appeals Court, then, says the city failed to do that. “We agree with the circuit court that the Safer Racine Ordinance is overbroad and vague, and it is therefore unconstitutional.”

The Appeals Court further explained that “an ordinance is overbroad when its language, given its normal meaning, is so sweeping that its sanctions may be applied to constitutionally protected conduct that the state cannot regulate.” The decision cited the “blanket prohibition” on indoor and outdoor mass gatherings on city land, noting that “prohibition on group expressive activity captures constitutionally protected conduct within the ambit of the ordinance and is therefore overbroad.”

Whether Yandel will receive any “declaratory judgement” falls to the Racine County Circuit Court, the Appeals Court said.

Download PDF CLICK HERE to read the full 7-page decision from a Wisconsin Appeals Court, issued July 14, retroactively declaring the Safer Racine Order and Safer Racine Ordinance to be unconstitutional

More online

Find this story at JournalTimes.com to read the Appeals Court's decision in full.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt
Crime and Courts

Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt

  • 2 min to read

The officer who killed the alleged shooter was just starting his shift, filling up an undercover unmarked vehicle at the Mobil station in Franksville when the killer pulled into the station, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said; an exchange of gunfire followed and the shooter was killed.

The officer was shot but is reported to be conscious and alert, recovering at Ascension All Saints Hospital. The 22-year-old man who was killed at the Pilot station in Caledonia was just filling up his car when he was "executed," according to Schmaling.

+2
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
Crime and Courts

Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’

“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.

+7
Racine man was part of the Milwaukee Bucks' 1971 NBA championship team, and has the ring to prove it
Local News

Racine man was part of the Milwaukee Bucks' 1971 NBA championship team, and has the ring to prove it

  • 6 min to read

“A lot of guys try all their lives and never make it there.”

Daniel Cunegin said that to a reporter Thursday evening while hawking Milwaukee Bucks gear on Monument Square, one of many jobs he’s had in the past half-century.

But 50 years ago, Cunegin made it there. “There,” in the NBA, at the NBA Finals, on the bench, when Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then known as Lew Alcindor) and their teammates earned Milwaukee its first professional sports championship.

Cunegin didn’t play a single minute in the NBA. The Bucks don’t even have a record of him being on the team. He never logged a statistic in professional basketball — not a single assist, point or rebound.

But he’s got a championship ring from being part of the Bucks organization during its 1971 championship season, with his name inscribed it and everything.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News