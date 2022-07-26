State announces plans for Burlington bypass improvements this summer and fall

BURLINGTON — The Burlington bypass diverting traffic around the south side of the city is getting another $5 million facelift.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Monday that the State Highway 11 bypass will be closed during portions of a project scheduled to continue until fall.

The state signed a contract with the construction firm Payne and Dolan Inc. for the estimated $5 million job.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the contract signing Monday through the Department of Transportation.

The project affects the western portion of the bypass, between Clausen Road and the Racine County/Walworth County line.

Work scheduled to begin the week of Aug. 1 will include resurfacing the bypass North Road/Lyons Road and the Racine County/Walworth County Line; replacing a box culvert over Indian Run Creek; and repairing a culvert at a canal west of Lyons Road.

For the box culvert work, state officials said, the bypass will be closed to traffic from State Highway 120 to County Road JS. No schedule was announced for the closure.

At other times, motorists will encounter single-lane closures and detours onto State Highway 120 or 36.

The bypass opened in 2010 to relieve traffic congestion in Burlington, providing motorists an 11-mile loop around the city.

Construction took about five years and cost $118 million.

State officials previously announced a repaving project in 2020 on part of the bypass.