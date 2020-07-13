Wisconsin coronavirus cases up by 6,621 since Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 36,942 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday, a 6,621 case increase since Sunday.

The state DHS reported 769 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after three days of record highs. 659,479 negative tests have come back statewide and 820 deaths have been reported in Wisconsin since tallying began for the pandemic; 10.4% of patients have been hospitalized.

These numbers are a part of United States totals of 3,336,154 confirmed cases with 135,400 deaths.

In the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department, which includes Racine, Wind Point and Elmwood Park, 1,540 cases have been confirmed, another 195 cases are described as probable, 12,828 negative test results have been logged and 27 deaths have been reported since tallying began.

In the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department, which has jurisdiction over the county's 14 other municipalities, 845 confirmed cases have been reported, 15,716 negative test results logged and 160 probable cases reported. Thirty-eight people have died as a result of the coronavirus, according to an update released Monday by Racine County.

The Racine County positive test percentage is at 7.7%.