Wisconsin coronavirus cases up by 6,621 since Sunday

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 36,942 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday, a 6,621 case increase since Sunday.
The state DHS reported 769 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after three days of record highs. 659,479 negative tests have come back statewide and 820 deaths have been reported in Wisconsin since tallying began for the pandemic; 10.4% of patients have been hospitalized.
These numbers are a part of United States totals of 3,336,154 confirmed cases with 135,400 deaths.
In the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department, which includes Racine, Wind Point and Elmwood Park, 1,540 cases have been confirmed, another 195 cases are described as probable, 12,828 negative test results have been logged and 27 deaths have been reported since tallying began.
In the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department, which has jurisdiction over the county's 14 other municipalities, 845 confirmed cases have been reported, 15,716 negative test results logged and 160 probable cases reported. Thirty-eight people have died as a result of the coronavirus, according to an update released Monday by Racine County.
The Racine County positive test percentage is at 7.7%.
It’s crucial that residents adhere to strict social distancing guidelines, wear face masks, and practice good hygiene so residents can be protected and rises in cases can be prevented locally, county officials said.
Neighboring counties
The state DHS on Monday reported the following numbers for counties abutting Racine County:
- Milwaukee County: 14,098 confirmed, 127,119 negative tests, 398 deaths.
- Kenosha County: 1,765 confirmed, 20,118 negative, 46 deaths.
- Waukesha County: 1,725 confirmed, 31,931 negative, 40 deaths.
- Walworth County: 791 confirmed, 10,918 negative, 18 deaths.
Local testing sites
The City of Racine Public Health Department and Racine County Emergency Operations Center are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard on a free community COVID-19 testing site beginning Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at Festival Hall.
The testing is open to anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin. No appointment is necessary. Information on other testing sites can be found through DHS.
Testing is also being offered at Ascension All Saints Hospital at the Wisconsin Avenue campus.
Individuals who wish to be tested must first be pre-screened by an Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin provider by phone, or virtually, using Ascension Online Care. Patients who have symptoms that meet the testing criteria will then be given an appointment for testing at the appropriate site. Call 262-687-5600 to make an appointment.
Patients who are uninsured will not be billed for COVID-19-related testing. Patients who are insured will not be billed for out-of-pocket expenses related to COVID-19 testing.
