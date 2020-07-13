UPDATED: Wisconsin total coronavirus numbers still rising

The Racine County positive test percentage is at 7.7%.

It’s crucial that residents adhere to strict social distancing guidelines, wear face masks, and practice good hygiene so residents can be protected and rises in cases can be prevented locally, county officials said.

Neighboring counties

The state Department of Health Services on Monday reported the following totals for counties abutting Racine County:

Milwaukee County: 14,098 confirmed, 127,119 negative tests, 398 deaths.

Kenosha County: 1,765 confirmed, 20,118 negative, 46 deaths.

Waukesha County: 1,725 confirmed, 31,931 negative, 40 deaths.

Walworth County: 791 confirmed, 10,918 negative, 18 deaths.

Local testing sites

The City of Racine Public Health Department and Racine County Emergency Operations Center are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard on a free community COVID-19 testing site beginning Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at Festival Hall.

The testing is open to anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin. No appointment is necessary. Information on other testing sites can be found through DHS.