UPDATE: Racine County clerk said she never got email from Wisconsin's election investigator to retain records

State law already requires clerks to save records related to voting for 22 months after an election. The language of the law specifically includes memory devices but says nothing about voting equipment itself or the software that supports it.

Gableman said his request covers “otherwise routine software updates to election systems that might have in the past or will in the future corrupt or erase and/or otherwise compromise relevant records, or which might obstruct examination and investigation.”

At 3:28 p.m. Monday, Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen, who is a Republican, said in an email to The Journal Times: “At this time, I have not received any email(s) from Michael Gablemen related to holding onto election materials.”

Regarding the request from Gableman, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell, a Democrat, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel “This is where he (Gableman) doesn’t understand how any of this works ... the machines are dumb machines. This is what these people don’t understand — there’s nothing on that machine. Right now it’s blank. And that’s how it’s supposed to be and that’s how it’s always been. The machines are just dumb terminals.”