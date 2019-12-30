Trump to campaign in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — President Donald Trump is planning on making a campaign stop in Milwaukee on Jan. 14.

The event is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave.

Those interested in attending can register at his campaign website donaldjtrump.com for up to two tickets for the event.

“With nearly 40,000 new jobs and stronger trade deals for Wisconsin’s farmers and manufacturers, President Trump’s America First agenda has thrust Wisconsin into high gear,” Anna Kelly, campaign spokesperson, said in a statement. “President Trump’s return to the badger state signals his ongoing commitment to delivering on his promises to America’s heartland, and as a result, Wisconsinites will deliver their 10 electoral votes to President Trump in November.”

The campaign event is the same night that CNN and The Des Moines Register are sponsoring the first Democratic presidential debate of 2020 at Drake University in Des Moines.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler said in a statement that Trump administration policies has caused “pain” in the state.