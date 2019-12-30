Trump to campaign in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — President Donald Trump is planning on making a campaign stop in Milwaukee on Jan. 14.
The event is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave.
Those interested in attending can register at his campaign website donaldjtrump.com for up to two tickets for the event.
“With nearly 40,000 new jobs and stronger trade deals for Wisconsin’s farmers and manufacturers, President Trump’s America First agenda has thrust Wisconsin into high gear,” Anna Kelly, campaign spokesperson, said in a statement. “President Trump’s return to the badger state signals his ongoing commitment to delivering on his promises to America’s heartland, and as a result, Wisconsinites will deliver their 10 electoral votes to President Trump in November.”
The campaign event is the same night that CNN and The Des Moines Register are sponsoring the first Democratic presidential debate of 2020 at Drake University in Des Moines.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler said in a statement that Trump administration policies has caused “pain” in the state.
“Whether through his trade war that has cost thousands of people their jobs and livelihoods, his refusal to help lower prescription drug costs, or the huge handouts he gave to the rich at the expense of the middle class, Trump has caused irreversible damage to countless Wisconsinites,” Wikler said. “As the 2020 election approaches, people know they can’t afford four more years of this president.”
Trump narrowly won Wisconsin by roughly 23,000 votes in 2016 and is seeking re-election in 2020.
Wisconsin will be in the spotlight during the 2020 presidential race as Milwaukee will host the Democratic National Convention in July.