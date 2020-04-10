State Legislature likely to start meeting on Tuesday for extraordinary session to pass COVID-19 relief bill

MADISON — The Wisconsin Legislature is expected to start meeting for an extraordinary session on Tuesday to pass a coronavirus relief bill.
Republicans Robin Vos, the Assembly Speaker from Rochester, and Scott Fitzgerald, the Senate majority leader from Juneau, said Friday that they were planning to have the Legislature convene Tuesday.
A ballot will be sent to members of the legislature’s organizational committees on Monday "in order to establish the session," according to a co-written release from Vos and Fitzgerald.
“During these uncertain times, we are steadfast in our resolve to address the needs of the state. This legislation will allow Wisconsin to capture millions of federal dollars in addition to the $2 billion in coronavirus funding that will aid Wisconsin’s response to the COVID-19 crisis," a co-statement from Republican leaders said.
“We continue to work with members of the minority party on the legislation. We’re confident that this plan will make the necessary legislative changes to help Wisconsin deal with the extensive challenges from this public health crisis, while also protecting the integrity of our state budget.”
Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, had called for action on aid for Wisconsinites earlier, but Vos said he felt it would be better to wait until after Congress passed its relief bills, which it has to the tune of more than $2 trillion.
What kind of relief?
It's unclear what legislation the chamber may consider. Republican leaders in the Assembly and Senate have been negotiating for days with Evers on a pandemic aid bill. They appeared to reach a sticking point earlier this week when Evers said he would veto the measure because Republicans wanted to give the Legislature's budget committee carte blanche authority to cut state spending.
The call for an Assembly session suggests that the two sides have reached some compromise on the bill. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke tweeted that Republicans have removed the budget committee provisions from the bill.
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, has also called for every registered voter in the state to be mailed an absentee ballot automatically for the remainder of Wisconsin's 2020 elections because of COVID-19.
Skype
As for how the extraordinary session will take place in the Assembly, each representative will be able to choose whether he or she wants to travel to the state Capitol to meet in person, or if he or she wants to video conference in via Skype for Business.
This would be to allow legislators to make their own decisions regarding social distancing rules.
Kit Beyer, a spokeswoman for Vos, said that Capitol building did not need any new technology added to pull this off.
WisEye.org, the web service that livestreams all Senate and Assembly sessions already, will be able to switch its camera between whoever is speaking, whether they are on the floor or speaking from somewhere else via Skype.
On Twitter on Wednesday, Vos said that a technology test went well, ensuring the Assembly's semi-virtual meeting will go well.
Beyer said that she expects Vos to attend the session in person in Madison.
Reporting from the Associated Press contributed to this story.
