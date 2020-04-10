State Legislature likely to start meeting on Tuesday for extraordinary session to pass COVID-19 relief bill

What kind of relief?

It's unclear what legislation the chamber may consider. Republican leaders in the Assembly and Senate have been negotiating for days with Evers on a pandemic aid bill. They appeared to reach a sticking point earlier this week when Evers said he would veto the measure because Republicans wanted to give the Legislature's budget committee carte blanche authority to cut state spending.

The call for an Assembly session suggests that the two sides have reached some compromise on the bill. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke tweeted that Republicans have removed the budget committee provisions from the bill.

State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, has also called for every registered voter in the state to be mailed an absentee ballot automatically for the remainder of Wisconsin's 2020 elections because of COVID-19.

Skype

As for how the extraordinary session will take place in the Assembly, each representative will be able to choose whether he or she wants to travel to the state Capitol to meet in person, or if he or she wants to video conference in via Skype for Business.

This would be to allow legislators to make their own decisions regarding social distancing rules.