MADISON — State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, has authored legislation to restore the requirement that hunters tag deer carcasses.

This requirement had been law in Wisconsin for more than 100 years until its elimination in the 2017-19 state budget.

“During the last two rounds of Conservation Congress spring hearings, hunters overwhelmingly voted in favor of the tagging requirement. I think we should go back to what worked,” Wirch said.

Beginning in 1901, hunters in Wisconsin were required to tag deer carcasses. After its repeal, Wisconsin became one of only eight states without this requirement.

Wirch said more than 70 of hunters at both of the last two Conservation Congress spring hearings supported tagging.

The legislation is being circulated for co-sponsors.

