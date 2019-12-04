200+ room Hilton, event center approved for Oak Creek, near IKEA

OAK CREEK — The IKEA off Interstate 94 is slated to have a new neighbor — a new hotel with over 200 rooms, designed by the same developers behind Wilderness on the Lake and the Wilderness Hotel and Golf Resort in the Wisconsin Dells.

On Tuesday, the Oak Creek City Council approved a development agreement with Stand Rock Hospitality, operating as Oak Creek Hotel Ventures LLC, for a two-phase hotel project with a conference and event center just south of IKEA, which is located at the northwest corner of I-94 and Drexel Avenue.

The first phase of the project calls for a 121-room Homewood Suites by Hilton with a 11,500-square-foot event space. The second phase is a second hotel, a Tru by Hilton, with an additional 90 to 100 rooms. Both phases will encompass approximately 5 acres and equates a $30 million investment. The developer has also suggested that in the future the conference and event center could expand up to another 5,000 square feet.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stand Rock plans to break ground in early spring 2020 and plans to complete construction of the first phase in early summer 2021.

Oak Creek Mayor Dan Bukiewicz said the conference and event center is a targeted development from the city’s strategic action plan.