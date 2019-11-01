OAK CREEK — The Oak Creek Police and Fire Commission on Thursday announced the appointment of Assistant Chief Michael A. Kressuk Jr. to the position of fire chief.
Kressuk comes to the position with more than 25 years with the Oak Creek Fire Department. He began as a line firefighter in November of 1993. His career progressed to firefighter/paramedic, station officer, lieutenant/paramedic, battalion chief of operations and, since October of 2012, as assistant chief of administration. With the retirement of Chief Tom Rosandich, Kressuk has been acting chief since Oct. 5.
“All the candidates were well qualified, which speaks highly of the depth of leadership in the command staff and the strength of the established succession plan,” Commission President Scott Koenig said. “We are highly confident the Chief Kressuk will exhibit strong leadership, mentor future leaders, and enhance the already superior reputation of the Oak Creek Fire Department.”
You have free articles remaining.
Kressuk said he is grateful for the chance to lead the department.
“Oak Creek has incredibly talented firefighters and staff who provide excellent service to the city, it will be truly exciting to serve as their chief,” said Kressuk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.