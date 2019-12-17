Muskego man sentenced for fraud scheme involving over $260M in small business contracts

MILWAUKEE — A Muskego businessman has been 6½ years in federal prison for leading a 12-year fraud scheme involving more than $260 million in government-funded contracts intended to benefit small businesses.

U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced Monday that Brian L. Ganos of Muskego was sentenced by Federal Judge Pamela Pepper. The sentence also includes two years of supervised release, a $5,000 fine, and forfeiture of assets worth nearly $4 million.

Ganos had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud. Four other individuals and one corporation have also pleaded guilty to a felony charge in connection with Ganos’ scheme.

According to Krueger, the scheme involved operating three construction companies with straw owners who qualified as a disadvantaged individual or as a service-disabled veteran, but who did not actually control the companies. Ganos then fraudulently obtained small business program certifications to win government-funded contracts to which the companies were not entitled.

