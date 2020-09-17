Motorcyclist seriously injured in Wednesday night crash in Salem Lakes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SALEM LAKES — A 28-year-old Twin Lakes resident was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in western Kenosha County, the Sheriff's Department reports.

At approximately 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County deputies along with Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue crews responded to the 11000 block of Highway B (Tuttle Road) for a report of a single motorcycle crash.

The crash site is northeast of the Wilmot area of Salem Lakes, west of the Camp Lake area and north of Highway C.

According to the Sheriff's Department, the operator of the motorcycle was found lying in a ditch with life-threatening injuries. A Flight for Life helicopter was requested and transported the individual to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that alcohol and speed may have been a factor in the crash, sheriff's officials said. No other vehicles were involved.

