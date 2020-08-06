Milwaukee chief demoted over tear-gas use, other concerns; Barrett 'not happy'

The board named Assistant Police Chief Michael J. Brunson Sr. as acting chief. Brunson was sworn in on Friday.

A recent trend

The decision comes as Wisconsin's largest police department grapples with a surge in gun violence and plans security for a scaled-down Democratic National Convention.

A number of police chiefs across the country have left their jobs as pressure mounts to rethink American policing following Floyd's death, including Erika Shields in Atlanta, Jamie Resch in Portland, Oregon, and William Smith in Richmond, Virginia.

Milwaukee's mayor has urged the commission to slow down, but Morales' attorney, Franklyn Gimbel, said the odds appeared to be stacked against the chief.

"I'm unaware of him having any supporters (on the commission)," Gimbel, said. "There seems like a cumulative sense that they want to dump the guy."

Gimbel declined comment to The Associated Press after the meeting.

Morales is Latino and the majority of the commissioners are Black. His relationship with the board has deteriorated since it named him to the post in February 2018, particularly over questions about how the department has policed Black communities.