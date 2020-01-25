'Lessons learned' from I-94 woes may influence I-43 expansion planning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fiery crash

The I-94 construction zone became the subject of national news on June 19, after two semitrailer drivers were killed in a fiery five-vehicle pileup and explosion that saw one truck plummet off the highway near the 50th Road/Kraut Road overpass. The crash shut the entire interstate down for more than 12 hours.

The I-94 North-South project had been dormant for years after funding was frozen under Gov. Scott Walker. But with Foxconn's impending arrival, the state DOT instituted a “blitz construction” method for I-94, with no emergency shoulders or other pull-off areas in an effort to save time and money.

When asked whether the DOT would rethink that decision to not have shoulders with the new project, Pyritz said it was "too early to say. We will look at all of the data that is available to make the appropriate decisions."

The I-43 project is to begin in spring 2022, pending the availability of funding, the DOT said.

DOT officials said that they have maintained the ramps, bridges and pavement along I-43 for 50 years, and the freeway "has exceeded its design life, and it is no longer economical to maintain.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.