Justin Bieber to headline Summerfest on Opening Day June 24

MILWAUKEE — Grammy Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber and Summerfest announced Tuesday that Bieber will tour this summer and that one of his performances is scheduled for the opening day of Summerfest, June 24.

Bieber's performance is set for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at the Summerfest grounds in Milwaukee.

Bieber is touring in support of his fifth studio album "Changes," which is scheduled for release on Feb. 14, via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings. That will also be the day to start buying tickets to the Changes Tour, presented by T-Mobile, with special guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith. The tour, promoted by AEG Presents, kicks off in Seattle at the CenturyLink Field on Thursday, May 14. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public beginning at noon Friday, Feb. 14, at justinbiebermusic.com.

"Changes" — already receiving early buzz as “futuristic R&B/pop,” “trap-soul jams,” and “a new vocal plateau” — is available now for pre-order with the new track “Get Me,” featuring Kehlani, and will be released to all DSP partners on Feb. 14th. Special collector-edition CDs will be available at Target stores, where each CD will contain one of two exclusive fold-out posters.

Early ticket sales

