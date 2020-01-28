Justin Bieber to headline Summerfest on Opening Day June 24

MILWAUKEE — Grammy Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber and Summerfest announced Tuesday that Bieber will tour this summer and that one of his performances is scheduled for the opening day of Summerfest, June 24.
Bieber's performance is set for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at the Summerfest grounds in Milwaukee.
Bieber is touring in support of his fifth studio album "Changes," which is scheduled for release on Feb. 14, via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings. That will also be the day to start buying tickets to the Changes Tour, presented by T-Mobile, with special guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith. The tour, promoted by AEG Presents, kicks off in Seattle at the CenturyLink Field on Thursday, May 14. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public beginning at noon Friday, Feb. 14, at justinbiebermusic.com.
"Changes" — already receiving early buzz as “futuristic R&B/pop,” “trap-soul jams,” and “a new vocal plateau” — is available now for pre-order with the new track “Get Me,” featuring Kehlani, and will be released to all DSP partners on Feb. 14th. Special collector-edition CDs will be available at Target stores, where each CD will contain one of two exclusive fold-out posters.
Early ticket sales
You have free articles remaining.
Fans will have several opportunities to purchase tickets for the Changes tour in advance of the Feb. 14 public sale.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30th local time through Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. local time.
T-Mobile customers can get access to stage-front tickets at every U.S. tour stop, even the sold-out shows. Un-carrier customers can obtain their reserved tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first day prices.
And, at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3rd, the Justin Bieber official online store will begin offering "Changes" album pre-sales, Changes tour ticket presales and exclusive merchandise.
Additionally, $1 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.
Lauded career
Over the course of his career, Bieber has amassed over 50 billion streams and over 60 million album equivalent sales worldwide. His Grammy Award-winning 2015 album "Purpose" has sold more than 21 million copies worldwide. The Purpose tour sold out 64 U.S. and 52 international tour dates. Bieber made radio history when his single "Yummy" netted the highest number of official music service streams ever in a debut week. The track has now surged to over 300 million streams globally. Also, “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” a YouTube Originals docuseries, is set to begin streaming today.