Guns N’ Roses Summerfest concert rescheduled for July 10, 2021

MILWAUKEE — Guns N’ Roses has announced its rescheduled 2020 North American Tour dates, including a July 10, 2021 performance at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee.

The band's North American tour is now set to begin July 10 at Summerfest and will make stops throughout the U.S. and Canada before wrapping in Los Angeles on Aug. 19, 2021.

Other Guns N’ Roses 2021 scheduled stops in the region include July 16 at Target Field in Minneapolis and July 21 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their original ticket, as it will be honored for the rescheduled concert. Refunds will be available from the original point of purchase for 30 days from the announcement of the rescheduled date.

"We thank everyone for their patience during this difficult time and look forward to performing for you all next year," the band said in a statement released Tuesday.

