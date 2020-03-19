First two deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin have been confirmed

MADISON — Two people have now died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, the first two deaths in the state, Gov. Tony Evers confirmed Thursday evening.
The first death was a man in his 50s from Fond du Lac County. The second was a man in his 90s in Ozaukee County.
Three people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 in Racine County, with two of them in the City of Racine. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Department of Health Services confirmed that 155 people in Wisconsin have the virus, which started in China and has now spread worldwide.
In a statement, Evers said: "Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by these deaths, and to all those suffering from this virus."
The governor went on to advise Wisconsin residents to maintain social distancing and avoid public places in order to slow the spread of the potentially deadly virus.
He emphasized the importance of "staying home when able" and to perform "frequent and thorough handwashing" while also "covering coughs and sneezes."
More than 10,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus, as of Thursday evening.
COVID-19 is expected to spread further. The prevention efforts, which have included shutting down schools and ordering restaurants statewide to close their dining areas, are aimed at making sure health care systems are not overwhelmed.
Italy's hospitals have not been able to keep up with the fast spread of the coronavirus and the country's slow acceptance of social distancing has been blamed on increasing its death total to more than 3,400, more than any other country including China.
In a tweet, Evers concluded: "We are committed to fighting the spread of this disease. I want to thank the many nurses, doctors, state health officials, and all those on the frontlines who are working tirelessly to save lives. Together we will get through this historic health challenge."
Chick-fil-A
Olympia Brown
Kewpee
Downtown Racine
Johnson Bank
Red Onion
Red Onion
Single diner
Empty schools
Educators Credit Union
Sign of the Times
Wash your hands
Empty parking lots
Eating out
Ascension
McDonalds
'Avoid people period'
Quick Trip
Pick 'N Save
Hair salon open
Belle City Veterinarian
kelly Services closed, open by appointment only
Grocery delivery
Subway
Racine County Circuit Court limits in-person access
RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Circuit Court announced Thursday that they have limited in-person access at the Racine County Courthouse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Racine County buildings will remain open to provide certain essential services, but access to buildings and in-person services will be limited.
Court filing will continue to be processed in all cases by the Wisconsin Courts' eFiling System and by mail; however, the clerks' service counters will be closed.
Paper documents will not be accepted in person. Instead, visitors may file documents using the blue drop box located at the Clerk of Circuit Court's Office on the eighth floor of the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave., until further order of the court.
Payments will be processed using Wisconsin Courts' payment system at www.wicourts.gov. Payments by check or money order will be accepted by mail or in the Clerk's Office drop box. Cash payments will not be submitted during this period.
Other court changes
Earlier this week, the Racine County Circuit Court announced other changes made the court system during the coronavirus outbreak.
Changes include:
- No jury duty until April 12.
- Injunction hearings, criminal preliminary hearings and mental commitment hearings should be presumed to be proceeding as originally scheduled unless parties are told otherwise.
- Civil, small claims and family cases requiring in-person appearances, including jury trials, civil court trials, small claims, contested custody and placement hearing, any hearing where evidence will be taken by other than telephonic means are suspended until April 12.
- Any civil, small claims or family case that can be done by phone will proceed as scheduled.
- Domestic violation, child abuse and harassment injunctions will be heard as scheduled in person or by phone.
- Courthouse weddings are cancelled until April 12.
- No jury trials will be held until April 12 or until further order of the court. Everything set before then is rescheduled.
- Phone or video conferencing will be used for non-evidentiary hearings.
- All proceedings involving out-of-custody defendants are canceled until after April 12. In-custody hearings will be proceed as scheduled, at the discretion of the judge.
- Individuals who post bails or are released from the jail and ordered into out-of-custody intake can be ordered in any time after April 13.
- No preliminary hearings will be held for out-of-custody defendants until after April 12. In-custody preliminary hearings will proceed scheduled.
- Court clerks will provide new hearing dates for re-scheduled hearings to both in-custody and out-of-custody defendants.
- All forfeiture cases, including traffic matters, are rescheduled until after April 12.