First two deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin have been confirmed
First two deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin have been confirmed

MADISON — Two people have now died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, the first two deaths in the state, Gov. Tony Evers confirmed Thursday evening.

The first death was a man in his 50s from Fond du Lac County. The second was a man in his 90s in Ozaukee County.

Three people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 in Racine County, with two of them in the City of Racine. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Department of Health Services confirmed that 155 people in Wisconsin have the virus, which started in China and has now spread worldwide.

Tony Evers

Evers

In a statement, Evers said: "Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by these deaths, and to all those suffering from this virus."

The governor went on to advise Wisconsin residents to maintain social distancing and avoid public places in order to slow the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

He emphasized the importance of "staying home when able" and to perform "frequent and thorough handwashing" while also "covering coughs and sneezes."

More than 10,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus, as of Thursday evening.

COVID-19 is expected to spread further. The prevention efforts, which have included shutting down schools and ordering restaurants statewide to close their dining areas, are aimed at making sure health care systems are not overwhelmed.

Italy's hospitals have not been able to keep up with the fast spread of the coronavirus and the country's slow acceptance of social distancing has been blamed on increasing its death total to more than 3,400, more than any other country including China.

In a tweet, Evers concluded: "We are committed to fighting the spread of this disease. I want to thank the many nurses, doctors, state health officials, and all those on the frontlines who are working tirelessly to save lives. Together we will get through this historic health challenge."

