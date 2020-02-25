Fatality reported in house fire Monday afternoon in the Town of Lyons

LYONS — Fire crews responded to a fatal house fire Monday afternoon at 3293 Lockwood Blvd. in the Town of Lyons.

Lyons Fire Chief Neal Lara said the department was called to the scene at about 1:34 p.m. for a report of a fire that had occurred to a single-family residence.

Lara said four other fire departments responded to the scene, located in an area south of Highway 50 and west of Highway 12, after a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System call. Several Racine County departments were called to help, but were canceled while enroute.

Lara said a resident in the home died as a result of the fire. However, the name, age and gender of the victim has not been released as of Tuesday, pending notification of family members.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“That’s still under investigation,” he said.

Lara said there were no other occupants in the home during the time of the fire, and there were no other reported injuries.

The cause of the fire and the amount of damage it caused also was still under investigation as of Tuesday.

Lara said it took about 45 minutes to extinguish the fire, but crews remained on the scene until about 8:30 p.m.

“We were waiting for other investigators to arrive,” Lara said. “That’s why we were out there for so long.”