Democratic convention host committee leaders put on leave

Alonso was put on leave here less than a week after he was involved with a controversy in his home state of New Jersey, where both he and Gilbert are top-ranking Democratic operatives.

Julie Roginsky, a former consultant to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, said his 2017 campaign was a “hotbed of toxicity” and she experienced “rank misogyny.” She did not specifically name Alonso, who worked on the campaign, but said the campaign manager had used a vulgarity toward her. He denied it but said he had cursed at her and apologized.

The governor’s office disagreed with Roginsky and said her comments stemmed from strategic differences.

Roginsky also alleged that Alonso tried to use his ties to the governor to generate business from lobbyists for his personal consulting firm.

Alonso denied the claims in an email to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Federal election filings show that both Alonso and Gilbert continued getting paid by Democratic clients in New Jersey after they started working for the nonpartisan host committee in Milwaukee last year.