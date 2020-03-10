Charlie Wilson and KC and The Sunshine Band booked for Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest, presented by American Family Insurance, this week announced more headliners for the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite — R&B star Charlie Wilson on Thursday, July 2, and disco legends KC and The Sunshine Band on Saturday, July 4. Tickets for these shows will go on sale Wednesday, March 18.

Summerfest will once again offer seating options at the BMO Harris Pavilion for all headlining performances. This policy offers Summerfest fans the choice of either free general bleacher seating or reserved seats which will be available for purchase.

Bleacher seating will be available free to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, the day of the show.

Advance purchase tickets:

Sections 1-5 of the BMO Harris Pavilion will be sold in advance for each headlining performance, allowing fans a guaranteed seat for their favorite artist. Tickets will go on-sale on a rolling basis as concerts are announced and prices will vary.

The reserved-seat ticket also includes admission to Summerfest on the day of the performance. Tickets for each artist will go on sale during the following days/times:

Charlie Wilson

Wednesday, March 18th at 1 a.m.