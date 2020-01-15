Carma Laboratories says it will stay in Franklin

FRANKLIN — Carma Laboratories, Inc., the family-owned-and-operated makers of Carmex lip balm, on Tuesday announced its intentions to construct its new global headquarters in Franklin. Carma Laboratories has narrowed its search to Franklin and begun negotiations with city officials for approvals and incentives, company officials said.

“As home to the Carmex brand for over 80 years, the greater Milwaukee area has played a significant role in our continued success. We want our new Global Headquarters to reflect our long-term commitment to our employees and the City of Franklin,” said Rich Simonson, chief operating officer of Carma Laboratories, Inc. “We very much appreciate the ongoing support from the community and look forward to this exciting next chapter of our family company’s history.”

Franklin Mayor Steve Olson stated: “Carma Laboratories has been a great part of Franklin for more than 50 years. We value the company as well as its employees. We are excited that they continue to be successful and are expanding here in their home city of Franklin. It’s been a pleasure to work with the Carma Laboratories owners and management on this major expansion of a brand that stamps ‘Franklin, Wisconsin’ on millions of products used all over the world.”

Carma Laboratories, Inc. is a family-owned-and-operated business that was founded in 1937 by Alfred Woelbing, the inventor of Carmex lip balm. Today, the company continues to produce its original lip care formula in its iconic jars as well as tubes and sticks and has expanded the line to include a natural formula, flavored moisture-rich lip care products and Carmex Cold Sore Treatment.

