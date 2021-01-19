5,839 people vaccinated for COVID-19 in Racine County, as of Monday

As of Tuesday, at least 5,839 Racine County residents have received at least one dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Department of Health Services.
Racine County's population is around 196,000, meaning that the vaccination rate is approximately 2.98% so far.
Vaccination rates are speeding up quickly, too.
From Dec. 15-21, the number of doses administered each day in the county did not exceed 95. From Dec. 22-Jan. 10, more than 100 doses were administered 10 times — with between 218 and 409 being administered in a day eight times in that span.
From Jan. 11-15, more than 200 doses were administered every day, including at least 554 on Jan. 15.
Data from the days since remain preliminary.
According to DHS, "We expect to see fewer people vaccinated in the beginning, as supplies of the vaccine will be limited. As more COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, we will see an increase in the number of individuals vaccinated each day."
Comparisons
New county-by-county and region-by-region data has been released by DHS as the public seeks to learn more about the vaccination process in Wisconsin.
Racine County's total is slightly ahead of Kenosha County's, which was at 5,211 as of Tuesday.
Milwaukee had reported a total of 33,951 administered vaccines Tuesday.
Dane County, Wisconsin's second-most populous county behind Milwaukee, had actually administered more vaccine doses than Milwaukee as of Tuesday, reporting a total of 37,093.
Wisconsin's Southeast Region — including the counties of Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha — reported 84,421 combined total vaccinations performed as of Tuesday.
In total, more than 248,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide since rollout began a month ago. More than 40,000 people have completed their vaccination regimen — meaning both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine had been administered.
100,100 vaccine doses are reported to be "in transit" to Wisconsin, with another 473,300 having been ordered.
Health officials have said that the primary way out of the pandemic is through vaccinations.
More people are getting access to the vaccine on a near-daily basis.
Wisconsin's law enforcement officers started getting access over the past week, following health care professionals, those living in long-term care facilities and emergency medical personnel. Starting Monday, all Wisconsinites over the age of 65 will be allowed the vaccine through their local health department or health care provider.
More information is available at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.