5,839 people vaccinated for COVID-19 in Racine County, as of Monday

As of Tuesday, at least 5,839 Racine County residents have received at least one dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Department of Health Services.

Racine County's population is around 196,000, meaning that the vaccination rate is approximately 2.98% so far.

Vaccination rates are speeding up quickly, too.

From Dec. 15-21, the number of doses administered each day in the county did not exceed 95. From Dec. 22-Jan. 10, more than 100 doses were administered 10 times — with between 218 and 409 being administered in a day eight times in that span.

From Jan. 11-15, more than 200 doses were administered every day, including at least 554 on Jan. 15.

Data from the days since remain preliminary.

According to DHS, "We expect to see fewer people vaccinated in the beginning, as supplies of the vaccine will be limited. As more COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, we will see an increase in the number of individuals vaccinated each day."

Comparisons

New county-by-county and region-by-region data has been released by DHS as the public seeks to learn more about the vaccination process in Wisconsin.

