5,839 coronavirus vaccine doses administered so far in Racine County, as of Tuesday

As of Tuesday, at least 5,839 doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Racine County residents, according to data from the Department of Health Services.

It is presently unclear how many of the doses were follow-up doses, meaning that they were the second of two necessary doses for vaccines to be effective.

Racine County's population is around 196,000, meaning that the vaccination rate is still short of 3%.

Vaccination rates are speeding up quickly, too.

From Dec. 15-21, the number of doses administered each day in the county did not exceed 95. From Dec. 22-Jan. 10, more than 100 doses were administered 10 times — with between 218 and 409 being administered in a day eight times in that span.

From Jan. 11-15, more than 200 doses were administered every day, including at least 554 on Jan. 15.

Data from the days since remain preliminary.

According to DHS, "We expect to see fewer people vaccinated in the beginning, as supplies of the vaccine will be limited. As more COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, we will see an increase in the number of individuals vaccinated each day."

Comparisons