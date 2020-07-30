State and local leaders react to statewide indoor mask order

On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that he had signed an emergency executive order that would require masks to be worn statewide in all indoor places, excluding private residences and with a few other exceptions, starting Saturday.
In some ways, the statewide order is stricter than Racine's already-in-effect order, since it requires those indoors and not in a private residence to wear masks at all times. In Racine, masks only need to be worn when social distancing is not possible in most workplaces.
But Racine's order is stricter in other ways, such as requiring masks still to be worn outside when social distancing isn't possible. Evers' order does not require masks to be worn outdoors in any way, although the governor and international health leaders still recommend masks be worn when in the proximity of others even while outdoors.
Within minutes of Evers' announcement, local and state leaders responded with support and criticism for the order.
State Sen. VAN WANGGAARD, R-Racine — OPPOSED
“You can’t legislate common sense. For that reason, I continue to strongly oppose the one-size-fits all approach of Governor Evers’ response to coronavirus in this state, including the statewide mask mandate. It’s transparent and blatantly political that his order doesn’t take effect until his handpicked Supreme Court justice take office."
(Jill Karofsky, a Democrat supported by Evers, defeated incumbent conservative Justice Daniel Kelly by a vote of 856,470 to 692,976 in April. Karofsky and will take Kelly's place on the Wisconsin Supreme Court at the beginning of August. Conservatives will still have a 4-3 majority on the state's highest court.)
"At a time when liberals across Wisconsin are trying to prevent arrests and fines for actual crimes committed, the last thing law enforcement needs to do is enforce mask wearing. It is the definition of misplaced priorities. This is especially true given the under-reporting of negative cases in at least two counties with high infection rates.
"I can understand why some businesses are requiring masks. That is their choice, just as it is my choice to do business elsewhere. That’s what America is about. But no one is going to make me wear a mask in my house or walking my dog. That is also what America is about — free choice."
Under Evers' order, Wanggaard would not have to wear a mask in his house or while walking his dog outdoors.
State Rep. GRETA NEUBAUER, D-Racine — SUPPORTIVE
“These new orders are a critical step as our state continues to respond to a significant spike in new COVID-19 cases ... Although we are facing the same pandemic, the situation across our state has radically changed since March. Our community-by-community piecemeal approach, in place since May, has not been effective in containing this virus. We need immediate statewide action to protect the lives and health of Wisconsinites, and I am glad Governor Evers is stepping forward with these new orders.”
“As we respond to this crisis, it is critical to follow the latest guidance from public health experts and scientists. The latest studies have shown that wearing a mask is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from person to person and save lives. Public health is a team sport: My mask protects you, your mask protects me, and when we work together, we can make a positive impact against this pandemic.”
Lt. Gov. MANDELA BARNES, a Democrat — SUPPORTIVE
In a tweet issued minutes after Evers' order was announced, Barnes posted a photo of himself in a Milwaukee Bucks face covering. The tweet was captioned: "Mask up, Wisconsin"
Mask up, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/Rjc8FmFfPG— Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) July 30, 2020
State Sen. STEVE NASS, R-Whitewater — OPPOSED
“I am calling on Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald to immediately call the Legislature back into session to pass a joint resolution ending Governor Evers’ new illegal and unnecessary emergency declaration. The Legislature is empowered to end any emergency declaration issued by a Governor through the simple passage of a joint resolution that doesn’t require the Governor’s approval ... Governor Evers' actions today are nothing more than a political stunt to create a partisan fight with the Legislature. This is not about improving public health. Today’s emergency declaration is all about the November election and the weak performance of Democrats in this state."
State Sen. CHRIS LARSON, D-Milwaukee — SUPPORTIVE
Larson created a petition earlier this week that received more than 8,000 signatures, reportedly from Wisconsinites in "hundreds of municipalities," encouraging the governor to institute a mask mandate.
"The people spoke, our Governor listened. Today, Governor Evers took bold action to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin by issuing a statewide face covering order. This practical, science-based approach will save lives, prevent undue stress on our healthcare system, and boost our economy. The vast majority of our Wisconsin neighbors support this decision.
"This week, my office began circulating a petition to gauge the level of support for a mask mandate. The response was overwhelming. As of Thursday morning, the petition had drawn over 16,000 signatures from every corner of Wisconsin, red districts and blue districts alike. In fact, once my district was excluded, Republican Senate Districts average more signatures than Democratic Districts. Four out of five signers are from outside Milwaukee with nearly a thousand different municipalities represented.
"Governor Evers’ action will help Wisconsin reverse recent trends, which have seen confirmed COVID-19 cases climb to over 50,000, over deaths, and with dozens of new hospitalizations each day. Given the severity of the pandemic and the statewide support for this order, I am hopeful that my Republican colleagues will forgo any further partisan legal challenges. Science shouldn’t be partisan: Wisconsinites want to be safe and want to prevent another shutdown.
"We didn’t need to be the 34th state to act in this fashion. The fact is, Republicans in the legislature could have reached across the aisle to get this done long ago. Like the Trump administration, Wisconsin Republicans have dropped the ball regarding the pandemic since the very beginning.
"Mandatory face coverings are a great first step but it will take every one of us, working together, to beat this disease and get back to doing the things we all love to do together. I want to thank each of the thousands of neighbors who signed our petition. Your voice was heard loud and clear and we encourage them to keep speaking out about the issues that matter most."
