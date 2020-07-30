State and local leaders react to statewide indoor mask order

(Jill Karofsky, a Democrat supported by Evers, defeated incumbent conservative Justice Daniel Kelly by a vote of 856,470 to 692,976 in April. Karofsky and will take Kelly's place on the Wisconsin Supreme Court at the beginning of August. Conservatives will still have a 4-3 majority on the state's highest court.)

"At a time when liberals across Wisconsin are trying to prevent arrests and fines for actual crimes committed, the last thing law enforcement needs to do is enforce mask wearing. It is the definition of misplaced priorities. This is especially true given the under-reporting of negative cases in at least two counties with high infection rates.

"I can understand why some businesses are requiring masks. That is their choice, just as it is my choice to do business elsewhere. That’s what America is about. But no one is going to make me wear a mask in my house or walking my dog. That is also what America is about — free choice."

Under Evers' order, Wanggaard would not have to wear a mask in his house or while walking his dog outdoors.

State Rep. GRETA NEUBAUER, D-Racine — SUPPORTIVE