State allows more nonessential businesses to open in limited capacity

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm signed an emergency order Monday allowing more nonessential businesses to open on a limited basis, but Palm is continuing to warn that Wisconsin's confirmed coronavirus cases are still on an upward trajectory.
Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Racine County on Monday, with nine reported across the state. Racine County also saw an increase of 35 cases on Monday.
The emergency order allows nonessential businesses to do curbside drop-off of goods and animals.
This gives businesses like dog groomers, small engine repair shops, upholstery businesses, and others the opportunity to reopen. The order also allows rentals of outdoor recreational vehicles such as boats, golf carts, kayaks, ATVs, and other similar recreational vehicles. Additionally, automatic or self-service car washes will be allowed to open.
These businesses must operate free of contact with customers by providing payment options online or over the phone, enact proper disinfecting practices. The order stipulates that operations at nonessential businesses must be able to be performed by one staff member.
There were 6,081 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, as of 2 p.m. Monday, an increase if 170 cases since the day prior. This is a significantly smaller daily increase than Sunday's 224 cases and Saturday's 331 — the state's largest daily increase so far.
There were nine more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus reported Monday, for a total of 281.
“Our number of cases continues to rise," Palm said.
She added that the numbers are, "Clearly showing an upward trajectory.”
As of Monday, 1,415 people in Wisconsin were hospitalized for COVID-19, making up 23% of confirmed cases. So far there have been 61,311 negative tests in the state.
Local numbers
As of Monday afternoon, 35 new cases of the virus were reported in Racine County, bringing the confirmed total to 305. There are an additional 83 probably cases in the county.
The two new deaths reported Monday brought Racine County's total to 12.
In Racine County’s neighboring counties, the DHS reported 340 confirmed cases in Kenosha County, with seven deaths reported; 138 in Walworth County with eight deaths reported; 313 in Waukesha County, with 15 deaths reported; and 2,674 in Milwaukee County.
There have been 167 deaths in Milwaukee County, the highest number in any of the state’s 72 counties.
Recovered cases
On Monday, the DHS reported that 47%, or 2,882 of those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Wisconsin, are considered recovered.
The percentage is an attempt to quantify recovery based on data available on the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 under recent testing criteria. The recovery percentage, however, does not include the number of people who are recovered and are believed to have had COVID-19, but were not tested.
DHS defines the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 as the those who tested positive and are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:
- Documentation of resolved symptoms
- Documentation of release from public health isolation
The information can be found online at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/cases.htm.
Rebound Racine County
The Racine County and Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce or RAMAC task force on reopening businesses — called Rebound Racine County — held its initial virtual meeting on Monday. The task force includes a mix of representatives from businesses, nonprofits, government and public health. The group is expected by early May to produce recommendations on how to safely reopen local businesses.
