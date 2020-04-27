State allows more nonessential businesses to open in limited capacity

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm signed an emergency order Monday allowing more nonessential businesses to open on a limited basis, but Palm is continuing to warn that Wisconsin's confirmed coronavirus cases are still on an upward trajectory.

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Racine County on Monday, with nine reported across the state. Racine County also saw an increase of 35 cases on Monday.

The emergency order allows nonessential businesses to do curbside drop-off of goods and animals.

This gives businesses like dog groomers, small engine repair shops, upholstery businesses, and others the opportunity to reopen. The order also allows rentals of outdoor recreational vehicles such as boats, golf carts, kayaks, ATVs, and other similar recreational vehicles. Additionally, automatic or self-service car washes will be allowed to open.

These businesses must operate free of contact with customers by providing payment options online or over the phone, enact proper disinfecting practices. The order stipulates that operations at nonessential businesses must be able to be performed by one staff member.