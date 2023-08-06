RACINE — The Racine Art Guild’s Starving Artist Fair returns to Racine on Sunday.

The 58th annual fair will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., featuring works by Racine County artists, as well as participants from across Wisconsin and Illinois.

This is the third year the fair is being held at the DeKoven Center.

Jayne Herring, coordinator for the fair since 2020, said the move from Gateway Technical College’s Racine campus was prompted by construction around the college and a need to expand.

“It is the biggest in the southeast Wisconsin region as far as juried art fairs,” Herring said.

Prior to her role as an organizer, Herring had a booth at the fair for a decade. She specializes in fused glass and blown glass, and said she enjoys seeing other glass artists at the fair, including Jeremy Hansen of Hansen Craft.

Hansen began glass blowing about nine years ago while attending Alfred University in New York.

“It’s challenging for sure, and it’s kind of a fun challenge to cross and see how you can mix different things,” said Hansen, who has participated in the fair for the last three years.

“I think they do a really good job putting it together,” he said. “You get to see a lot of different materials and styles showing from Racine. I think that’s great. Art is good, the food is great and the people are wonderful.”

Artists exhibiting at the fair are eligible to win two awards provided by the guild, “Best of Show” and “People’s Choice.” The latter is voted on electronically by attendees.

The Marj Lacock Memorial Award of Excellence and Rose Kaprelian Award for Creativity and Innovation also will be presented.

Lacock was a participating artist and organizer during the early years of the fair and died in 2021. The award will be judged by her family.

Of the 125 artists expected to participate at the fair, Herring estimates about 42% are from Racine County.

“That’s actually a higher percentage than the last couple of years,” Herring said. “We do get them from all over. It’s just the luck of the draw this year that so many more are from Racine County. That’s great for promoting Racine artists.”

The participants do not have to be a part of the Racine Art Guild, and they can display any kind of visual art, such as painting, glass, ceramics or photography.

Fay Liberty of Sturtevant will be selling hand-dyed and handwoven apparel.

Liberty, who owns Fay Liberty Fiber Arts, has been weaving apparel since 1984.

She said her following of friends, family and supporters come to the fair every year.

“People have come up from Illinois just to see me, and it was really sweet,” Liberty said. “I’ve always done very well, and people look forward to it because they know I’m gonna be there.”

The Racine Art Guild also supports artists in continuing education with monthly meetings, presentations and galleried shows.

“It (the guild) gives artists the opportunity to exhibit and learn,” Herring said. “The fair is designed to support four scholarships for students studying fine art.”

Four regional colleges — University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Carthage College, Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee — will receive a portion of the profits for students in the schools’ fine art programs.

Proceeds will also help fund the guild’s programming.

Food and beverage vendors will be available on both the west and southeast side of the grounds, and a variety of live music is scheduled throughout the day.

GALLERY - Oak Park Place Spring Arts and Crafts Fair 2023 GALLERY - Spring Arts and Crafts Fair GALLERY - Spring Arts and Crafts Fair GALLERY - Spring Arts and Crafts Fair GALLERY - Spring Arts and Crafts Fair GALLERY - Spring Arts and Crafts Fair GALLERY - Spring Arts and Crafts Fair GALLERY - Spring Arts and Crafts Fair GALLERY - Spring Arts and Crafts Fair GALLERY - Spring Arts and Crafts Fair GALLERY - Spring Arts and Crafts Fair GALLERY - Spring Arts and Crafts Fair GALLERY - Spring Arts and Crafts Fair GALLERY - Spring Arts and Crafts Fair GALLERY - Spring Arts and Crafts Fair GALLERY - Spring Arts and Crafts Fair GALLERY - Spring Arts and Crafts Fair GALLERY - Spring Arts and Crafts Fair GALLERY - Spring Arts and Crafts Fair GALLERY - Spring Arts and Crafts Fair