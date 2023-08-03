RACINE — The Starving Artist Fair, now in its 58th year, is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the DeKoven Center, 21st Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

Admission is free.

The art fair will feature 130 artists, and organizers say it is the largest juried art fair in this region.

All art forms are available for sale — paintings (oil, acrylic, water color, mixed media), photography, pottery, glass work, fiber and wearable art and jewelry. Most pieces must be priced at under $300.

The Starving Artist Fair offers Best of Show and People’s Choice awards to its artists. The fair also offers the Marg Lacock Memorial Award of Excellence, thanks to the support of the Lacock family and friends.

There will be food truck selections, desserts, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

In addition to the artists’ booths, the fair features a free children’s art space called Kids Korner, offering free art activities for young visitors.

The Boutique, which sells the works of Racine Art Guild members, and a silent auction of art works donated by participating artists can be found under the Johnson Financial tent. A Racine Art Guild raffle offers art designed by guild members.

Proceeds from booth fees and the Art Guild booths support the guild’s Student Art Scholarship Fund, which provides four college scholarships each year to Racine residents studying fine art.

Note: Street parking is available surrounding DeKoven and a shuttle bus will be operating throughout the day. Visit the Starving Artist Fair Facebook page for a map of the shuttle route and stops.