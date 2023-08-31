Local car shows include:

Saturday show

KENOSHA — The 2023 Kenosha Classic Cruise-In — also known as “The Downtown Car Show” — will once again take over the streets of Downtown Kenosha to kick off Labor Day Weekend.

Saturday’s show is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to all makes and models of vehicles and motorcycles.

And it’s totally free, for the thousands of people who fill the Downtown streets to see the cars and for the proud owners who come to show them off.

Tony Pontillo, the car show’s main organizer, said the show continues to grow in popularity each year.

Pontillo estimates 8,000 to 10,000 people attend the car show, coming from the local area and driving in from Chicago, Milwaukee, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota and even from across the U.S. border.

“We’ve had people come to this show from all over,” he said. “This is one of the biggest car shows in the Midwest, and it’s the biggest free car show in the state. We even have people coming from Canada — we’ve gone international.

“People love that the show is free, and we know that helps keep it so popular.”

The show, put on by the Kenosha Classic Street Machines group, takes over Sixth Avenue and adjoining side streets, which are closed off to traffic for the event. Gates open at 7 a.m. Note: To help people get around Downtown on Saturday, the electric streetcars will be free to ride from 10:35 a.m. to 6:35 p.m.

Sunday show

SOMERS — Also this weekend is the 20th annual car show hosted by the Southern Wisconsin All-Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association to benefit wounded veterans.

That show is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.

There will be raffles, door prizes and food and drinks available (at the nearby Biergarten).

A noon ceremony honors all who have served.

The show usually features more than 450 classic cars and other vehicles, said Kenosha County Parks Director Matt Collins.

“It’s a beautiful open space, with plenty of room for cars,” he said of the location in “Pets.”

Show vehicle entry fee is $10; the show is free for spectators. The show is open to all makes and years of vehicles. No pre-registration required.

Sept. 9 show

CALEDONIA — The Brewtown Cruisers Mercury Car Club — featuring 1949-1951 Mercury and Lincolns — hosts its 42nd annual car show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Caledonia Historical Village, 7330 Five Mile Road.

All makes, models and years are welcome. Cars that are at least 30 years old will be judged. The first 100 cars will receive dash plaques. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

There will be food, a beer tent, a 50/50 raffle and music by “Slick Rick.”

The historic buildings in the Caledonia Historical Village will be open with Caledonia Historical Society docents.

The cost is $15 to register a car. There is no admission fee for spectators; donations to the Caledonia Historical Society are accepted. Call Ron Maleu at 920-566-4650 for more information.