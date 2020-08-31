 Skip to main content
Start of school year staggered in Waterford
WATERFORD

Start of school year staggered in Waterford

WATERFORD — The COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted the end of the 2019-20 school year, is also affecting the start of the 2020-21 school year in Waterford, where both Waterford High School and the Waterford Graded School District Joint have embraced a hybrid model to start the year.

Classes at Waterford High are to begin Tuesday, High School Superintendent Luke Francois said.

Classes in the Waterford Graded District — Fox River Middle School and Evergreen, Trailside and Woodfield elementary schools, are to begin Sept. 8, Graded District Superintendent Edward Brzinski said.

Brzinski said a late start for Waterford Graded had already been planned due to a $24.9 million renovation and expansion project at Fox River Middle School, which has a Sept. 4 completion date.

Under the hybrid model, students at both districts are divided into last name cohorts — A-K and L-Z — although specifics of weekly schedules vary by district.

Facing choices between a traditional 100% in-person five-days-a-week education model or a 100% off-site virtual learning model, Waterford Union’s Francois said the Board of Education “erred on the side somewhere between the two” with the hybrid model. The Waterford High Board of Education is to re-evaluate the scheduling plan on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m., with implementation of the decision made at the board meeting to be effective on Monday, Sept. 14.

The Waterford Graded Board of Education will reevaluate its scheduling plan on Monday, Sept. 28, with implementation of the decision made at the board meeting to be effective on Monday, Oct. 5.

Waterford Graded School District

At 1,500-student Waterford Graded, the rationale behind the hybrid option is that it allows for a safer return to school during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for both students and staff by reducing the occupancy of district schools, making physical distancing more approachable and reducing the amount of enhanced personal protective equipment needed. The hybrid model also eliminates the need for students to leave the classroom.

“Students will be able to socially distance appropriately as we teach them the new behaviors that they’ll need for safety,” Brzinski explained. “It’ll also give the opportunity for teachers to spend more in-depth time with a small number of students to build relationships.”

And given the remodeling and expansion of 550-student Fox River Middle School, the district-wide movement of sixth-graders to Fox River and the subsequent reallocation of space at Evergreen, Trailside and Woodfield, coupled with the district-wide implementation of various COVID safety protocols and procedures, a slower start to the 2020-21 school year will also ease students into significantly altered learning surroundings.

“We have a lot of students who are essentially in new buildings this year,” Brzinski said. “And with COVID, we have a lot of new behaviors — students coming in and exiting different doors, new procedures for parents for pick-up and drop-off, bus-riding, lunch periods, social distancing … a new system for everybody. It’s gonna be a challenge, without a doubt.”

At Grades K-8 WGSD, the A-K cohort will attend school on-site on Tuesday, Sept. 8 and Thursday, Sept. 10 during the first week, while the L-Z cohort will attend school on-site on Wednesday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Sept. 11. In subsequent weeks running from Sept. 14 through Oct. 2, the A-K cohort will attend school on-site on Mondays and Tuesdays, with the L-Z cohort attending school on-site on Thursdays and Fridays.

There will be no in-person meetings with students on “Reinforcement Wednesdays,” which will encompass virtual online lessons at home among other learning activities. Wednesday activities for teachers will include professional learning community and staff meetings, professional development, teacher prep time and office hours.

Waterford High

At Waterford High, Francois said, both learning cohorts will follow an “eight-drop-two” schedule for the first two weeks of school:

  • Sept. 1 (A-K) and Sept. 2 (L-Z) – Periods 1-3, Lunch, and Periods 5-7.
  • Sept. 3 (A-K) and Sept. 4 (L-Z) – Periods 2-4, Lunch, and Periods 6-8.
  • Sept. 8 (A-K) and Sept. 9 (L-Z) – Periods 3, 4, 1, Lunch, 7, 8 and 5.
  • Sept. 10 (A-K) and Sept. 11 (L-Z) – Periods 4,1,2, Lunch, 8, 5, 6.

Francois said the slow start to the 2020-21 school year will allow Waterford Union students and staff time to adjust to the various new COVID-related safety protocols and procedures put into placel.

It’s hoped that the hybrid model will allow for better social distancing at the high school as students return on-site for the first time since March.

“With only half of the students coming to school, we’re able to better social distance our students in a high school setting,” Francois said. “It will still be very challenging to do with 500 kids in the building, however it’s much easier to figure out what’s working and what’s not than if we brought the whole 1,000-plus students back all at one time.”

With students alternating in-person and online learning with the hybrid model and the reduced six class periods of the eight-drop-two scheduling, Francois said the reduced academic workload for both students and teachers embeds time in the schedule “for teachers to collaborate around student learning” and also “make sure that students have an opportunity for intervention with their teachers.”

In regard to athletics, Francois said the Southern Lakes Conference decided to move forward with its fall schedule, putting various safety protocols in place including reduced venue occupancy limits for sports fans.

Other safety protocols put into place at Waterford High include limits on visitors, field trips and special community events, including the school’s annual Veteran’s Day program. Francois said a virtual live stream fall school play is currently under consideration.

“Our school will look differently,” he said.

Fox River Middle School Expansion

Progress on Fox River Middle School's referendum-funded expansion is shown Monday afternoon. The $24.9 million referendum, passed last year, is planned to greatly expand the school, gut the insides and add a new common area, eighth-grade wing, music wing and art wing. The school, located at 921 W. Main St., Waterford, also will hold more students by adding sixth-grade classes. Improvements are on track to be complete by the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, said Waterford Graded School District Superintendent Ed Brzinski. "It's going to be beautiful," Brzinski said, adding "Everybody's excited."
Ed Brzinski, superintendent Waterford Graded School District

Brzinski
