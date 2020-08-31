Start of school year staggered in Waterford

Francois said the slow start to the 2020-21 school year will allow Waterford Union students and staff time to adjust to the various new COVID-related safety protocols and procedures put into placel.

It’s hoped that the hybrid model will allow for better social distancing at the high school as students return on-site for the first time since March.

“With only half of the students coming to school, we’re able to better social distance our students in a high school setting,” Francois said. “It will still be very challenging to do with 500 kids in the building, however it’s much easier to figure out what’s working and what’s not than if we brought the whole 1,000-plus students back all at one time.”

With students alternating in-person and online learning with the hybrid model and the reduced six class periods of the eight-drop-two scheduling, Francois said the reduced academic workload for both students and teachers embeds time in the schedule “for teachers to collaborate around student learning” and also “make sure that students have an opportunity for intervention with their teachers.”