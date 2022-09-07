Stars and Stripes Honor Flight’s Mission No. 64 takes off Sept. 10

MILWAUKEE — The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight’s 64th mission will take off on Saturday, Sept. 10, when the Sendik’s Stars and Stripes Honor Flight departs for the nation’s capital.

Two Allegiant Airlines A320 aircraft will leave Mitchell International Airport at approximately 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. on flight day, bound for Washington Dulles International Airport with 158 local veterans (and their guardians) on board. On that day, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight will welcome one World Wart II veteran, 13 Korean War veterans and 144 veterans of the Vietnam War. Racine County veterans attending include:

U.S. Army — Melvin Coey, Racine; Richard Hoover, Burlington; Douglas Just, Union Grove; Allan Lemke, Racine; Daniel Marani, Racine; Vernon Stuve, Waterford.

U.S. Air Force — Michael Kozinski, Racine; Harmon Owen, Caledonia.

U.S. Coast Guard — Charles Lazarski, Waterford.

U.S. Marine Corps — Charles Kocourek, Franksville;

U.S. Navy — Gordon Ammmon, Mount Pleasant; Rick Crivello, Racine; Joseph Evans, Racine; Robert Karweik, Wind Lake; Joe Lecanto, Racine.

The flight is sponsored by Sendik’s, who recently presented Stars and Stripes Honor Flight with a check for $120,000 after a summer fundraising campaign. Sendik’s customers rounded up their total at the register, purchased $1 American flags and purchased certain “Honor Flight” products.

After the planes land at Dulles Airport on flight day, the veterans will board coach buses to tour Washington, D.C.’s World War II Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, the Air Force Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Wall and more. The day will also include viewing the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Family and friends of the veterans are encouraged to attend the homecoming parades at Mitchell Airport that evening, and the two planes are scheduled to land at 8:20 p.m. (alpha) and 9:30 p.m. (bravo). If a federal TSA mandate dictates that masks are required inside Mitchell Airport, all are asked to follow this directive. The Kettle Moraine High School Band and the South Milwaukee High School Dance Team will provide spirit for the homecoming festivities.

The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight has flown 8,402 local veterans on these trips to Washington since 2008, and has honored more than 50 veterans locally who were not able to fly. As an all-volunteer organization with no paid staff and no offices, the organization is proud to share that $.97 of every donated dollar goes directly to flying and honoring veterans.

Honor Flight is a national program with more than 130 hubs from coast to coast. Nationally, hubs in the Honor Flight Network have taken well over 250,000 veterans to see their memorials.