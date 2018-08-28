RACINE — Racine Unified schools are among 37 across the state to be awarded grants from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to fund engaging after-school programming.
According to the DPI, the programming aims to facilitate academic, physical and civic development.
Racine Unified’s Starbuck Middle School, 1516 Ohio St., Racine, was awarded a $145,000 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant and West Ridge Elementary School, 1347 S. Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, was awarded a $130,000 grant.
Funding comes from the federal 21st Century Community Learning Center program for the 2018‑19 school year. In total, 142 schools statewide requested a record $17 million through the grant program.
Only $4.35 million in federal funding was available. Even though funding for the CLC program increased nationally, Wisconsin’s amount declined more than $1.2 million from the prior year, due to the federal allocation formula.
Funding in this most recent competition was awarded to 21st Century Community Learning Centers that serve schools that are Title I eligible, meaning they serve large numbers or large percentages of children from low-income families. Schools also serve students who demonstrate a variety of academic and social emotional needs. Grants are for five years depending on adequate annual performance. Statewide there will be 151 federally funded CLC sites for the 2018-19 school year.
The centers
Community learning centers are designed to improve student achievement, attendance and behaviors by providing enriching academic activities for youth during out-of-school hours.
Programs typically are aligned with daytime school activities to provide comprehensive support for student learning. Students in the program also participate in a wide range of youth development activities designed to provide experiences and learning opportunities that may not be available otherwise. Activities may include tutoring, service learning, arts and music, drug and violence prevention, financial literacy, credit recovery, apprenticeships, environmental literacy, and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or STEM. In addition to services to students, CLC sites provide adult family members with activities that promote engagement in their children’s education and individual skill development through adult learning and parental skill building.
Recent estimates indicate 31,266 students received services through CLC programs during the 2017-18 school year. On average, students spend 14 hours per week at the center over about 150 days of the school year. A student who attends a CLC program every day in a typical week receives nearly four hours of academic enrichment, three hours of youth development opportunities, three hours of homework assistance, and three hours of physical activity.
Community partners
In addition to services provided by the programs, the centers are a bridge between schools and communities. A variety of community partners, ranging from local law enforcement and businesses to other youth serving agencies or government entities, work with schools in support of after-school programs contributing financial support and services. These partnerships provide valuable resources and opportunities for participants that are often inaccessible under ordinary circumstances.
Bring back grade school sports, it is a uniting and socializing natural thing that was a tradition in American culture. But the left and liberals determined that it is somehow harmful BUNK... Bring it all back show some school unity and spirit and compete.. it gets the whole school involved ...and the competition builds character , honor values and determination...basically it builds success!!
