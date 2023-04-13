Edson Melendez feels a personal connection to “Stand and Deliver,” the story of an unconventional teacher who inspires his inner-city students.

"I am a first generation Hispanic American and first generation high school graduate," he said. "I am also the first in my family to attend college.

"This show has so many poignant messages and serves as a reminder of what is possible when you begin to believe in yourself and put aside the labels that are put upon you by others."

Melendez is directing the stage adaptation of the story, which was also a popular 1988 film, based on the true story of East Los Angeles high school mathematics teacher Jaime Escalante.

"I am a fan of the movie," Melendez said. "It features one of my favorite actors, Edward James Almos, who is not only an amazing actor but a very important voice in telling the story of Latino and Chicano culture in the U.S."

The stage version — which opens Friday night at the Racine Theatre Guild — "is, in my opinion, even better than the movie," he said. "It further develops the individual characters in a way that helps the audience really understand their varied, individual stories. That gives insight into all of the different experiences that make up the rich tapestry of this community.

"It is not just gangsters," he added of the characters, "there are so many different people who live in the world of the play."

True story

The real Escalante left his career in engineering to teach high school math and was assigned to a school with a reputation for gangs, drugs and dropouts. Using his quirky sense of humor and offbeat teaching methods to motivate his students, he sets the goal of having his students take the Advanced Placement Calculus Test, an exam so demanding that less than two percent of seniors attempt it.

Though the drama relies on complicated math problems, actual math "really has very little to do with the core of the story," Melendez said. "It is merely a vehicle through which a greater problem is presented.

"You do not have to be a mathematician or have any understanding of advanced mathematics in order to enjoy the show," he added.

As for Melendez, he rates his own math skills as adequate.

"I did just fine in my math courses in high school," he said, "but that was about it. Even after doing research for this show, I still could not even begin to solve some of the equations that are presented. That is the beauty of the show. It is not a show about math. It is a show about societal issues."

While he may not have a background in high-level calculus — like the characters in the play — Melendez does have extensive theater experience.

"I have spent the last 25 years in theater as an actor, singer, director and arts administrator," he said. "My main discipline was opera, in which I have a master's degree, but I also enjoy non-musical forms of theater."

This is his directing debut with the Theatre Guild, "but I did perform with them as Professor Moriarty in 'Sherlock Holmes: The Last Adventure.'"

An uplifting show

Despite a serious subject, "Stand and Deliver" also delivers plenty of humor, Melendez said.

"It is a play that is funny, full of youthful energy and jokes. It is sweet and uplifting to see the relationships between the students and how their relationship with the teacher develops."

The story is also "enlightening and poignant and serves as a reminder that in many ways, the things that occur in the play are still happening to this day."

This story endures after so many years, he said, "for two main reasons: One is that, unfortunately, this situation continues to be true. There are still marginalized communities of all ethnicities that have bought into the idea that they can not advance past the low expectation of the labels that others have put on them. This is a very real problem.

"The other reason is that it is great art," Melendez said. "True art — theater, music, visual arts, etc. — transcends time and speaks to the shared emotional realities that are experienced by people of all walks of life.

"In many ways this is not only a story about Latinos, it is a story about the sociological constructs in which we all participate — in one way or another."

The story's positive vibes, he said, extends to his experience with the Racine Theatre Guild organization.

"It's been amazing. Everyone has been positive, energetic, collaborative, enthusiastic and has worked with a true focus on producing the best production that it can be. From the administration, to the actors and the volunteers, this has been a truly wonderful experience."