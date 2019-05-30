UNION GROVE — As the village moves forward with its entertainment stage project, negative sentiments linger among members of the stage’s Site Selection Committee who feel their voices were not heard when the Village Board unanimously voted against the committee’s site recommendation.
The village received a $100,000 cultural grant from Racine County to build a stage in one of its municipal parks. From the beginning, the stage has been pitched as a community-involved project, with four citizen subcommittees being formed to guide the design, site selection, fundraising and rules.
After narrowing their selection to School Yard Park and Leider Park, Site Selection Committee members had a tie vote of 5-5 between the two parks on March 13, meeting minutes show. At the next meeting on March 21, the scales shifted overwhelmingly toward Leider Park, with members voting for it 11-2 based primarily on concerns that a stage at School Yard Park could lead to sound issues in the park’s largely residential neighborhood and that standing water could become an issue for events there.
However, on May 13, the Village Board unanimously voted for School Yard Park after Village Administrator Michael Hawes recommended the location.
For some Site Selection Committee members, the decision came as a slap in the face.
“We thought our vote would be respected,” said committee member Ryan Morris, who lives near School Yard Park. “We thought our decision would be respected.”
Pros and cons
In his memo recommending School Yard Park, Hawes wrote that Leider Park had a larger — though, he said, negligible — issue with standing water and it had about twice as many residents in a 200-foot radius. School Yard Park, he wrote is in a more walkable location with more space for parking, and already has a concession stand and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restrooms, meaning the village would save money on upgrades to Leider Park’s non-ADA-compliant restrooms.
“As a staff member, I feel like my job is I have to put something together, lay this out sort of objectively,” Hawes said in an interview.
Laurie Mishleau, who lives across the street from School Yard Park and was on the Site Selection Committee with her daughter, Kayla, said she felt the Village Board’s decision made the committee’s participation seem like a waste of time.
But a committee’s recommendation is not always followed, Hawes cautioned.
“There are a lot of different committees in the community and what they do is they give recommendations and, I don’t know, 75% of the time the board goes with it, but if they don’t agree with some parts of the recommendation, it can always go in a different direction,” Hawes said.
Village President Mike Aimone, who championed the idea of the stage, also lives across the street from School Yard Park. Morris said that because Aimone lives there, it made it seem that he went against the committee recommendation for his own benefit.
Aimone in an interview denied that accusation, saying he chose the location based on Hawes’ recommendation and a list created by Village Trustee Ryan Johnson that compared the two parks based on 17 different criteria, from bike-trail access to how many times sheriff’s deputies have been called to each park over the past five years.
The stage will add a desirable community amenity, he said, one that he wishes people were not so split on.
“We keep reopening this wound, and I just want to move forward,” Aimone said. “… It’s just time that we move forward. I hate to see us jeopardize (the county’s grant) or look foolish in the eyes of the county.”
Door County lawsuit
Morris and Laurie Mishleau said they do not see the stage fitting well in the community because Leider and School Yard parks are both in residential areas.
“It sounds like a great thing to have for a community, it’s just we don’t have an appropriate place to put it where it won’t disturb neighbors,” Laurie Mishleau said.
Kayla Mishleau said she fears that the stage could lead to lawsuits from unhappy neighbors, citing a case in Door County in which the Yacht Club at Sister Bay Condominium Association sued the Village of Sister Bay over noise concerns from a bandshell there.
Hawes said that though not all committee members are happy with the Village Board’s decision, the process was still valuable for the project.
“They went through all the parks in the community and they narrowed it down to the two,” he said. “They basically whittled it down to the two, so I wouldn’t say it was a waste of time. I think they made a lot of progress in that. It just ended up with their second choice instead of their first.”
