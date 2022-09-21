St. Vincent de Paul thrift store to reopen at new location in Racine nearly a decade after fire

RACINE — A St. Vincent de Paul thrift store is returning to Racine after a nearly decade-long absence.

The new location, 2118 Rapids Drive, will have its grand opening at 10:30 a.m. Thursday with a ribbon cutting to be attended by Mayor Cory Mason, a sale of 20% off storewide and a gift card scavenger hunt.

The previous location, 926 LaSalle St., was closed down after a devastating 2014 fire. In 2015, a location in Waterford opened and was met with success, providing the footing for the Catholic Society of St. Vincent de Paul to reopen a store in Racine this year.

“We like to create a dignified shopping experience where you feel like you’re not just in a junk store,” Christine Larson, director of council operations for the St. Vincent de Paul Society, said.

Every item at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift store is inspected for quality and researched to find a fair price when it is brought in. The clothes are cleaned and steamed and the electronics are tested to ensure they still work properly. The is not set up like a traditional thrift store, but rather put together to resemble a retail store.

The two thrift stores combined have brought 29 jobs to Racine County, 22 of them being full-time retail positions. Employees never have to work evenings or Sundays, get paid holidays off receive store discounts and assistance with health benefits. The society also tries as hard as possible to provide competitive pay.

“The stores not only help those in need, but commercially we try to treat our employees well if we can,” Larson said. “It’s taken some time to build up to that, but we are finally there.”

For those in need of assistance with furniture, clothing or home goods, the thrift store has a program in place where they can receive a voucher towards the store to help them get the items needed.

The thrift store’s income is used to fund the society’s many charitable endeavors, such as their food pantry and community meals. The food pantry run by the society, 926 LaSalle St., is open most Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a community meal takes place every Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Northpoint United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is always looking for more volunteers for its various charity programs.

“We’re working very hard. The one area we need assistance in is we need volunteer capacity,” Larson said. “We are trying to grow our membership and build awareness for our organization and the programs we offer.”

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul also offers financial assistance and home visits for those who require them. It is one of a handful of non-government-funded organizations to offer these services in the county.

To volunteer or learn more, email racinesvdp@gmail.com or call 262-633-6467.