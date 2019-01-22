WATERFORD — A request for parishioners to weigh in on the future of the Catholic parish school has left some St. Thomas Aquinas parents worried about its future.
Blaise Beaulier has been a trustee at the church, 305 S. First St., for almost two years and a parish member for 23.
“It’s been a wonderful school,” Beaulier said. “We’ve got wonderful teachers, wonderful dedicated staff. However, our enrollment has been dropping steadily over the last 10 to 15 years.”
Enrollment at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School, 302 S. Second St., is 56, and only 47 students have committed to enrolling there next year. The school, which serves pre-K through eighth-grade students, is to graduate a class of 11 this spring.
“We have to be aware that we have not yet replaced that number,” Beaulier said.
St. Thomas Aquinas accepts voucher students through the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program, but only about four voucher students are attending the school this year, according to Beaulier.
Funding
The tuition that families pay for their students to attend does not cover the school’s operating costs, Beaulier said, so the parish subsidizes the school to make up the difference.
In June, church leadership put together a task force to look at where the school is headed and what’s happening with enrollment. The task force made recommendations to the church leadership team, detailing ways it might change the enrollment trajectory.
On Friday, church leadership sent a memo to all parishioners detailing the financial picture of the school, enrollment and recommendations from the task force. In mid-February, the church plans to send a second mailer, asking parishioners to voice their opinions about the future of the school.
“The parish subsidizes the school,” Beaulier said. “It’s their funding that really pays the majority of it, so they should weigh in on some of these decisions.”
Some of the task force’s suggestions include changing the school’s curriculum to focus on science, technology, engineering, art and math, also known as STEAM, and providing before- and after-school care programs.
The task force made it clear that something has to change.
“The school task force said, basically, that we can’t keep doing what we’re doing today,” Beaulier said.
An announcement during Mass on Jan. 13 about the memo and expectations for feedback from parishioners caught some parents off guard, including Ann Lininger, president of the St. Thomas Aquinas school committee, an advisory body to the school administrator.
“I was a little surprised,” she said, as she hadn’t heard that the church would be gathering feedback until she heard the announcement.
Lininger is the parent of a fourth-grade student at the school and became president of the committee a few weeks ago.
“People are panicked about the survey,” she said, thinking that it could mean closure is coming.
Beaulier said he does not know if discontinuation of parish funding for the school or closure are possibilities.
“I have no idea how this is going to go,” he said.
The parish leadership plans to make a decision in early March on how to move forward.
“The parish doesn’t make a decision,” Beaulier said. “The parish provides feedback and the parish leadership has to make the decision on what to do with it.”
A long history
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School has been educating children in the Waterford community since the early 1850s, according to a 2003 Journal Times report. The first class was made up of 12 students.
According to The Journal Times archives, class sizes and enrollment have fluctuated greatly over the years. For example, there were 42 students in the eighth-grade graduating class of 1967, following the baby boom, compared to 19 graduates in the class of 1986.
