WATERFORD — The summer will be here sooner than parents know it, which means they will have to start thinking about the 2019-20 school year.
Staff at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic school, 302 S. Second St., in Waterford, announced Wednesday that it is accepting student applications for the 2019-20 school year. The school offers a 3-year-old and 4-year-old kindergarten program as well as standard kindergarten through eighth-grade programs.
Last June, parish leaders created a task force to evaluate the viability of the school, considering enrollment numbers, which have been declining for at least 10 years. Enrollment this year is 57 students.
After extensive research, recommendations were made to further differentiate the school by offering a curriculum deeply rooted in the Catholic faith and built around science, technology, engineering, math and liberal arts.
St. Thomas Aquinas school has been operating for 167 years and is the oldest parish school in Wisconsin. Parish and school leaders are working in partnership with the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and other experts to introduce a revised curriculum beginning this fall.
“St. Thomas has been and always will be committed to supporting Catholic education to the youth of this community” the Rev. Ed Tlucek, pastor of the parish, said. “We are very proud of our school and the dedicated staff that work each day to help develop our school children.”
St. Thomas also has a faith formation program in place in which more than 400 parish members in grade school and high school who attend public schools take religious education classes every other week at St. Thomas. Work is underway to identity and provide further resources for that program as well.
For information about enrolling children in St. Thomas Aquinas' day school or the faith formation program for the 2019-20 school year, contact the parish office at 262-534-2255.
