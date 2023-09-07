UNION GROVE — St. Robert Bellarmine Parish has a new event: The two-day “Feast of St. Robert Bellarmine” festival, featuring “amazing music from Chicago and Milwaukee bands along with foods from around the world,” according to organizers.

The festival is open 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday Sept. 9, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday Sept. 10, on the church grounds at 3320 S. Colony Ave. in Union Grove.

The theme on Saturday is “Blues, Brews & BBQs,” with Kentucky bluegrass performed by Bourbon Aristocracy, playing from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s music continues from 7 to 10:30 p.m. with Milwaukee’s Big Al Dorn & The Blues Howlers, playing “authentic, original smokin’ hot blues, savage harmonica and stinging guitar.” Note: Both shows are appropriate for all ages.

From 4 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a slow-smoked BBQ dinner — cooked on-site by pitmasters Dave White and Dave Dill — will be served. The meal includes pork and beef, roasted sweet corn, baked beans, coleslaw, a roll, dessert — and a raffle ticket.

Also on tap are “a range of Wisconsin’s favorite beers,” organizers said.

From 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, visitors to the festival can enjoy children’s games, a free magic show (at 6 p.m.), a petting zoo (4-8 p.m.), a cornhole tournament, concessions, silent auction items, a farmers market and a “Lotsa Lotto” raffle drawing at 10:30 p.m.

The theme on Sunday is “Polka Party and Ethnic Food.”

Sunday’s lineup will feature an outdoor Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Russ Arnett welcoming the public, and “St. Robert’s famous pie auction” at 3 p.m.

The music Sunday will be performed from noon to 3 p.m. by the Chicago polka band Keith Stras & Polka Confetti. The polka party includes an “anyone can polka” dance contest at 2:30 p.m. with $350 in cash prizes.

Food, served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, includes “scratch-made foods from around the world: Italian beef and sausage, German beer, Mexican street tacos, Lebanese grilled chicken shish-kabobs and Wisconsin’s famous cream puffs, along with a huge variety of home baked cookies, cakes and sweets in the Sweet Shoppe.”

Also from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, visitors to the festival can enjoy children’s games, a free magic show (at 12:30 p.m.), a petting zoo (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), a cornhole tournament, concessions, silent auction items, a farmers market and a Grand Raffle drawing at 5 p.m.

For more information, visit facebook.com/FeastofSRB or contact Jackie Fonk at 262-994-0866.