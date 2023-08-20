CALEDONIA — Children’s shouts and laughter were in the air on a warm Sunday afternoon at St. Rita Festival, 4339 Douglas Ave. The four-day, annual event concluded Sunday. It lasted from noon to 8 p.m. and featured a chicken dinner, craft fair and numerous rides. Upbeat songs like “Surfin’ U.S.A.” and “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” played as fairgoers went on rides including a slide, carousel and Tilt-A-Whirl.
They also could play games like ring toss or shoot basketballs. Fair staples like fresh lemonade, funnel cakes and deep-fried Oreos were available as well, and raffle drawings ended the evening.
Timothy Nesbit, from left, Aiden Carle and Emma Kreuzpaintner try their luck at the ring toss Sunday at St. Rita Festival.
Ryan Patterson
Photos: Pope Francis arrives in Portugal for World Youth Day
Pope Francis is welcomed by the honor guard Wednesday as he arrives at the Figo Maduro airbase in Lisbon. Pope Francis will attend the international World Youth Day on Sunday that is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of young Catholic faithful to Portugal.
Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press
From left, Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Vatican prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, Cardinal Jose Tolentino Mendonca, and Lisbon's Patriarch Cardinal Manuel Clemente wait for Pope Francis before a meeting with Authorities, Civil Society and the Diplomatic Corps at the Belem Cultural Centre in Lisbon. Pope Francis has started his five-day pastoral visit to Portugal which includes his participation at the 37th World Youth Day, and a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Fatima.
Ana Brigida, Associated Press
Pope Francis boards his flight Wednesday at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci International airport in Fiumicino to start his five-day pastoral visit to Portugal, which includes the participation into the 37th World Youth Day, and a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Fatima.
Andrew Medichini, Associated Press
Pope Francis speaks to journalists Wednesday on the papal flight to Lisbon. Pope Francis is in Lisbon to attend the international World Youth Day on Sunday that is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of young Catholic faithful to Portugal.
Guglielmo Mangiapane, Associated Press
A Brazilian and Vatican flag is waved Wednesday as people wait for Pope Francis to arrive for the Welcome Ceremony at the Belem presidential palace in Lisbon.
Armando Franca, Associated Press
Lisbon Cardinal Manuel Clemente, center, waits Wednesday with bishops and other cardinals for Pope Francis to arrive for the Welcome Ceremony at the Belem presidential palace in Lisbon.
Armando Franca, Associated Press
Pope Francis and Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, right, converse Wednesday at the Welcome Ceremony at the Belem presidential palace in Lisbon. Pope Francis starts his five-day pastoral visit to Portugal Wednesday that includes his participation at the 37th World Youth Day, and a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Fatima.
Armando Franca, Associated Press
People wait Wednesday outside the Palacio Nacional de Belem presidential palace in Lisbon, where Pope Francis is attending a welcome ceremony.
Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press
People wait Wednesday outside the Palacio Nacional de Belem presidential palace in Lisbon, where Pope Francis is attending a welcome ceremony. Pope Francis arrived Wednesday in Lisbon to attend the international World Youth Day on Sunday that is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of young Catholic faithful to Portugal.
Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press
Pope Francis cheers at a child Wednesday on his way to the Belem Cultural Center in Lisbon. Pope Francis arrived Wednesday in Lisbon to attend the international World Youth Day on Sunday that is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of young Catholic faithful to Portugal.
Jose Sena Goulao, Associated Press
Pope Francis waves to the crowd Wednesday as he arrives for a meeting with the Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa in Lisbon.
Miguel A. Lopes, Associated Press
Youths walk by a protest billboard against alleged child abuse Wednesday by the Catholic Church in Alges, just outside Lisbon.
Ana Brigida, Associated Press
Two priests chat Wednesday in a fountain in front of the Jeronimos Monastery, where Pope Francis will visit in Lisbon.
Armando Franca, Associated Press
Pope Francis, with Lisbon's Patriarch, Cardinal Manuel Clemente, right, Archbishop Diego Ravelli, second from right, President of the Portuguese Conference of Bishops José Ornelas Carvalho, left, starts the vespers Wednesday inside the 16th-century Jeronimos Monastery and church in Lisbon. Francis, who will open the World Youth Day on Sunday is meeting with Portugal's Catholic hierarchy, who recently began the process of reckoning with their legacy of clergy sexual abuse.
Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press
A nun kisses the hand of Pope Francis on Wednesday as he leaves the Jeronimos Monastery after Vespers in Lisbon.
Armando Franca, Associated Press
A nun kisses the hand of Pope Francis as he leaves the Jeronimos Monastery after Vespers on Wednesday in Lisbon.
Armando Franca, Associated Press
Pope Francis leaves the Jeronimos Monastery on Wednesday after Vespers in Lisbon.
Armando Franca, Associated Press
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.