CALEDONIA — Children’s shouts and laughter were in the air on a warm Sunday afternoon at St. Rita Festival, 4339 Douglas Ave. The four-day, annual event concluded Sunday. It lasted from noon to 8 p.m. and featured a chicken dinner, craft fair and numerous rides. Upbeat songs like “Surfin’ U.S.A.” and “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” played as fairgoers went on rides including a slide, carousel and Tilt-A-Whirl.