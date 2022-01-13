St. Patrick's Day Parade 2022 in Downtown Racine gets the green light; applications now available

RACINE — Downtown Racine will be filled with green as the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns for 2022.

According to a news release from the Downtown Racine Corp., the parade will be on Saturday, March 19 from noon to 1 p.m.

“The St. Patrick’s Day Parade draws in over 2,000 people from the community and the surrounding areas. This fun and family friendly parade is a great way for your business or organization to be in the forefront of our vibrant downtown,” the release said.

The announcement is coming after two straight years of no St. Patrick’s Day Parade. In 2020, it was canceled just two days before it was to take place, as one of the first major events to be called off as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the U.S.

There was no parade again in 2021 as the COVID-19 hospitalization and death toll continued to rise.

“After two years, we are extremely excited to bring it back. This festive event reminds us all, how lucky we are to be able to celebrate this Irish tradition as a community,” said DRC Executive Director Kelly Kruse in an email.

Seeking applicants

The DRC is currently accepting applications for participants of the parade.

Applications can be found at www.racinedowntown.com/events or picked up at the DRC office at 425 Main St. The parade applications must be submitted to the DRC office or emailed to events@racinedowntown.com by Friday, March 11.

“We had over 30 entries/floats in the 2019 parade, and our goal is to have even more participation this year,” Kruse said.

On event day, the parade will officially begin on the corner of State Street and Main Street at around noon.

The route will proceed south on Main Street, turn west onto Sixth Street and end near City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

Parade participants may park their vehicles at the City Hall Annex parking lot at 800 Center St. starting at 9:00 am and will be shuttled to the parade staging area, according to the DRC.

