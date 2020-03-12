St. Pat's Day 5K will still go on in Racine, even though the parade was canceled

RACINE COUNTY — Multiple cities across the nation have been canceling St. Patrick’s Day festivities, including Milwaukee’s parade. Racine’s St. Patrick’s Day parade has followed.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason's office decided to cancel the parade on Thursday because of Gov. Tony Evers’ public health emergency issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, the parade had still been scheduled to go on as planned.
“Today’s declaration is to help inform the public and help prevent the spread of coronavirus in our community. This is about changing behavior, and creating some inconveniences but not inciting panic,” Mason said in a statement. “We want residents to remain calm and take steps to ensure the safety of themselves and their families.”
However, "The St. Pat's Day 5K is a GO!" a press release from 5Kevents.org Founder and President Patrick Flynn said. Registration for the fun-run will be limited to 250 people.
"If you are feeling ill, DO NOT PARTICIPATE and put others at risk," the release stated. It added that multiple Downtown eateries — Pepi's, Brickhouse, Ivanhoe and Pub on Wisconsin — Pwill be open to accommodate runners.
"While there is still a chance of cancellation, our worst case scenario is we will all party downtown — Coronas and Lime anyone?" Flynn said.
The World Health Organization has stated that no event expected to draw crowds of more than 250 people should be held. The Racine St. Patrick’s Day parade was expected to draw 1,000 people.
Testing increases here
As of Thursday afternoon there were still zero known cases of COVID-19 in Racine County, although there have been at least six in Wisconsin.
The Central Racine County Health Department said in a news release that “testing has increased."
Margaret Gesner, health officer for the Central Racine County Health Department, said Thursday afternoon that fewer than 10 people have been tested for coronavirus in Racine County so far.
“So far, all tests have been negative, but some tests are still pending. All people who are tested are being isolated until test results are known,” Gesner said.
As of Thursday afternoon, Gesner said there were currently no cases in quarantine. “However, since the outbreak began there have been less than five people quarantined out of an abundance of precaution,” Gesner said.
She advised that anyone who is ill and suspects they may have coronavirus, they should call their healthcare provider. “It is important that health care providers know suspected signs and symptoms in advance of arrival to a healthcare facility,” Gesner said.
When asked how much the tests cost, she said the lab analysis is fee exempt at Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene and City of Milwaukee Health Department. She did not know the cost of medical evaluation and sample collection.
As of Thursday morning in Kenosha County, two tests for COVID-19 were pending, but the results were not yet known.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has continued recommending not to engage in any "non-essential travel" in the U.S. or outside of it.
And if you return from a "high-risk area," it is advised you "self-quarantine at home for 14 days" and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 (like fever, cough and shortness of breath), even if you aren't experiencing symptoms outright.
“We understand that many of these precautionary measures are a change to our daily routines, but they are necessary to mitigate the spread of coronavirus,” Mason said. “I strongly encourage residents to create a household plan of action. Please check on your loved ones, especially the elderly and other vulnerable populations, as we navigate this difficult time.”
6-foot rule, and others
The city additionally recommends the following in a response to the outbreak:
- Enact social distancing as much as possible when gathered with friends or in the work place; keeping a distance of 6 feet between you and others
- Continue to wash and sanitize your hands frequently, as well as clean common surfaces regularly
- Don’t shake hands, don’t touch your face and do cover your cough
- If you get sick, don’t go to work, and call your medical provider before going in for treatment
- Gather a two-week supply of food and needed prescriptions or medicine in case you need to suddenly self-quarantine
If you think you may have come in contact with the virus and contracted, health officials advise calling ahead to the hospital or your health provider and then following their instructions regarding how to get tested.
Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., Racine, has limited the number of visitors allowed in the hospital as an added precaution to stem the spread of the virus.