St. Pat's Day 5K going remote in response to coronavirus
RACINE — The St. Pat’s Day 5K, which was scheduled to start at 11:45 a.m. outside Pepi’s Pub and Grill, 618 Sixth St., on Saturday has been canceled, though participants can still collect their race packets and run remotely.

According to 5K events’ website, people who want to participate in events but are unable to physically attend can still register, receive their packets and submit their run times by the end of the month.

Packets were still available for pickup on Friday at the 5K events resource center at 215 Sixth St. Participants could also put in requests to have their packets shipped.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

