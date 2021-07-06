 Skip to main content
St. Monica's promotes Lichter to administrator
ST. MONICA'S SENIOR LIVING

St. Monica's promotes Lichter to administrator

RACINE — St. Monica’s announced the promotion of Stephany Lichter, current director of nursing and compliance officer, to administrator of St. Monica’s Senior Living, effective July 1.

Lichter has been a familiar and friendly face at St. Monica’s for the past three years as the director of nursing and compliance officer. She brings a passion for person-centered care and meeting each community member’s needs while keeping the family actively involved.

“Caring for seniors has always been a passion of mine and the values and mission of St. Monica’s is a perfect fit for me,” said Lichter. “It is with delight I continue my career at St. Monica’s Senior Living.”

Lichter brings 20 years of leadership experience and holds a master’s degree in nursing administration. In 2019, she obtained an administrator’s certificate from the Wisconsin Assisted Living Association.

Prior to coming to St. Monica’s, Lichter was in a leadership role for Ascension Healthcare and most recently was regional manager of Patient and Family Experience for six area hospitals where she represented the voice of the customer. Other experiences include managing the Medical Surgical Unit at what was then Wheaton Franciscan All Saints Hospital.

Stephany Lichter

Lichter
