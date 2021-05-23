St. Monica’s Senior Living premieres passion project photo exhibit

CALEDONIA — A local photography project, in the works for almost a year, has been installed on the walls of a local senior residential facility, marking the culmination of efforts to encourage everyone to follow their passion.
Just $5 gives you full access for 5 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…
Heidi Wagner, a 1988 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, Colorado resident and professional photographer, visited St. Monica’s Senior Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, last week to give some remarks about “The Passions Project“ as a part of a ceremony and open house for her project’s local premiere. Other St. Monica’s leaders additionally shared thoughts about the project.
Wagner started the project when she was working in a retirement community. She had earned a degree in kinesiology and applied physiology from the University of Colorado-Boulder in 2002, and worked in wellness programs with older adults.
“What I recognized very quickly is that people don’t know what working with older adults and what aging truly looks like,” said Wagner, who had a broad smile throughout the ceremony. “For many people, aging is something to be feared and to be avoided. And really when you do that, you are avoiding life.”
Wagner opened Heidi Wagner Photography in Boulder in 2009 and started The Passions Project in 2011, where she is commissioned to celebrate the lives of senior citizens in retirement centers by capturing color and black-and-white photos of their passions. Her photos are then put on display in the retirement centers.
Wagner has built a list of clients from around the country, but wanted to bring the project to her hometown as well. Wagner visited St. Monica’s last September to photograph residents.
With the project complete, residents, staff, family and friends attended the open house Tuesday for viewing the freshly installed photo plaques, mingling and leaving with parting gifts from St. Monica’s of wine and potted-plant kits.
The ceremony
Maneeka Decker, a St. Monica’s board member, described the past year and the challenges it brought. She outlined how St. Monica’s came up with creative ways to combat difficulties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as adding Plexiglas to the dining room.
“As much as 2020 was challenging, we at St. Monica’s embraced each day with open arms,” Decker said. “Thank you, Heidi, for your brilliance. Your poignant and inspiring photography are simply heartwarming, truly. The essence of The Passions Project help lift the veil of despair the year brought … The Passions Project has definitely lit a spark, and we hope you leave tonight with that same thirst of nurturing a passion within.”
Sister Clare Marie Rohutny of the Sisters of St. Rita, also a St. Monica’s board member, said a prayer for those who are hanging on the walls but are no longer living.
Sister Angelica Summer, director of pastoral care, said she studied and reflected on the pictures as they were installed Tuesday, before the open house and ceremony.
“When I looked at the faces of our community members, I can see how they enjoyed what they were passionate about. There is no doubt about it,” Summer said. “And this should be an incentive to all of us who work here and who visit, maybe to encourage some of our community members who might have forgotten what their passion was all about, and help them to bring it back.”
Wagner said she hopes people see the hidden message to live life to the fullest when they view the Passion Project. Passion, she described, is a connector that links people on a level that is “unique” and “beautiful.”
“If you are suspending the opportunity to follow your passion, I suggest not waiting,” Wagner said. “If you’re suspending the opportunity to live joy, do it now. There’s no promises. If this last year really told us or showed us anything, is there aren’t any promises.”
Lea Hansen, whose photograph of herself making a beaded piece of jewelry is on a St. Monica’s wall, said she’s always been into making arts and crafts, but beading was something she discovered over the past year or so.
She has made more than 100 bracelets and necklaces, and asked for more beads last Christmas.
“It can be fun,” she said. “You have to have stuff to do.”
Wagner said it’s “incredibly special” that she’s been able to do this work. She thanked many people who made the project possible.
“I get to follow my passion of telling the story about redefining aging and about living life … (and) I get to meet the most incredible people,” she said. “I have the honor and pleasure of understanding and learning about them and their lives and what it means to follow your passion.”