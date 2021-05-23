St. Monica’s Senior Living premieres passion project photo exhibit

Sister Angelica Summer, director of pastoral care, said she studied and reflected on the pictures as they were installed Tuesday, before the open house and ceremony.

“When I looked at the faces of our community members, I can see how they enjoyed what they were passionate about. There is no doubt about it,” Summer said. “And this should be an incentive to all of us who work here and who visit, maybe to encourage some of our community members who might have forgotten what their passion was all about, and help them to bring it back.”

Wagner said she hopes people see the hidden message to live life to the fullest when they view the Passion Project. Passion, she described, is a connector that links people on a level that is “unique” and “beautiful.”

“If you are suspending the opportunity to follow your passion, I suggest not waiting,” Wagner said. “If you’re suspending the opportunity to live joy, do it now. There’s no promises. If this last year really told us or showed us anything, is there aren’t any promises.”

Lea Hansen, whose photograph of herself making a beaded piece of jewelry is on a St. Monica’s wall, said she’s always been into making arts and crafts, but beading was something she discovered over the past year or so.