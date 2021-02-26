 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church celebrates the Year of St. Joseph
1 comment
top story

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church celebrates the Year of St. Joseph

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church inside

The sanctuary at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St.. Racine, is shown Thursday.

 Rachel Kubik

RACINE — This year has been dubbed the “Year of Saint Joseph” by Pope Francis, and one local church is celebrating all year long.

St. Joseph is the husband of the Virgin Mary and legal father of Jesus. In a new Apostolic Letter titled “Patris corde” (“With a Father’s Heart”), Pope Francis describes St. Joseph as a beloved, tender, loving, obedient and accepting father; a father who is creatively courageous, a working father and a father in the shadows.

Windows at St. Joseph’s

The windows at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St., Racine, depict the life of St. Joseph, the husband of the Virgin Mary and legal father of Jesus.

The pope wrote “Patris corde” against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said has “helped us see more clearly the importance of ‘ordinary’ people who, though far from the limelight, exercise patience and offer hope every day,” the Vatican News reported last December. In this, ordinary people resemble St. Joseph, “the man who goes unnoticed, a daily, discreet and hidden presence, who nonetheless played an incomparable role in the history of salvation.”

The letter marks the 150th anniversary of Pope Pius IX’s declaration of St. Joseph as Patron of the Universal Church. To celebrate the anniversary, Pope Francis has proclaimed a special “Year of St. Joseph,” beginning on the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception 2020 and extending to the same feast in 2021: Dec. 8, 2020, to Dec. 8, 2021.

Also celebrating an anniversary is St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St. in Racine — although a 145th anniversary. The church was completed and dedicated on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, with its first mass in 1876.

St. Joseph’s is one of the oldest churches in the county and the only one by the name of St. Joseph’s. The church will be saying a prayer after every mass this year to St. Joseph.

St. Joseph’s Day is celebrated on March 19; it’s on a Friday this year. The day is also known as the Solemnity of St. Joseph, and in Western Christianity is the main feast day of St. Joseph.

The Racine church will be hosting children’s masses during the day, at St. Joseph’s School, and hosting evening masses for the public.

After the 6 p.m. mass March 19, the parish will hand out loaves of bread to each person that attends, honoring the fact that Joseph was known as not only a carpenter, but also a baker.

Father Steven Varghese said the parish will also plan something for Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20. An additional wood carving contest for children is in the works.

“I see St. Joseph as a person of great, great virtues,” Varghese said. “That really stands out. He was a virtuous person full of courage and he loved with great unconditional love.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Trustee of St. Joseph Church John Gates said there is a lot to celebrate this spring: Things are slowly getting back to normal.

“St. Joseph offers us hope during this terrible pandemic time,” Gates said.

“I’m thrilled with the fact that St. Joseph is with us to show us the way,” Varghese added.

At the school

At St. Joseph’s School, a sixth-grade student will dress up as St. Joseph and speak at Mass March 19. The student is selected by a teacher.

Heidi Hernandez, principal at St. Joseph’s School, said the student in costume can be a visual aspiration for students.

Typically, the school collects bread and donates them to shelters for St. Joseph’s Day. This year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a donation fund will be collected to be given to Racine Catholic cemeteries.

Students will be learning about St. Joseph each day the week of the special day. The school will also be taking part in an art project based on Joseph’s four dreams.

“Our teachers are pretty good at taking words and making them into beauty,” Hernandez said.

On that Friday, students will be provided with something sweet.

“Since we can’t break bread that day, we’ll have individually packaged treats,” Hernandez said. “We’re improvising. We’re making it happen.”

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fiji rugby team sings from Sydney balconies to thank staff during quarantine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Burlington High teacher under investigation encouraged students to not wear masks
Local News

Burlington High teacher under investigation encouraged students to not wear masks

  • 6 min to read

Prior to being placed under investigation for directing students to consider debunked election fraud theories, school district records show that Burlington High School teacher Jeff Taff urged students to examine COVID-19 conspiracy theories that the public health crisis is a hoax, that vaccines are harmful, that death totals related to the pandemic are inflated, and that the Democratic Party along with other "global elites" including Bill Gates manufactured the crisis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News