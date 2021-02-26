St. Joseph’s Catholic Church celebrates the Year of St. Joseph

St. Joseph’s is one of the oldest churches in the county and the only one by the name of St. Joseph’s. The church will be saying a prayer after every mass this year to St. Joseph.

St. Joseph’s Day is celebrated on March 19; it’s on a Friday this year. The day is also known as the Solemnity of St. Joseph, and in Western Christianity is the main feast day of St. Joseph.

The Racine church will be hosting children’s masses during the day, at St. Joseph’s School, and hosting evening masses for the public.

After the 6 p.m. mass March 19, the parish will hand out loaves of bread to each person that attends, honoring the fact that Joseph was known as not only a carpenter, but also a baker.

Father Steven Varghese said the parish will also plan something for Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20. An additional wood carving contest for children is in the works.

“I see St. Joseph as a person of great, great virtues,” Varghese said. “That really stands out. He was a virtuous person full of courage and he loved with great unconditional love.”

Trustee of St. Joseph Church John Gates said there is a lot to celebrate this spring: Things are slowly getting back to normal.